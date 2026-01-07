2 Familiar Browns Names Among Betting Favorites To Be Ravens Coach

The coaching carousel took a stunning turn on Tuesday after the Baltimore Ravens officially moved on from longtime head coach John Harbaugh. With one of the league’s most stable jobs suddenly open, early speculation has already begun, and two familiar Browns names are quickly surfacing as potential replacements.

According to betting odds released by BetOnline and shared by Nick Camino, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are both listed among the early favorites to become Baltimore’s next head coach.

“Next Baltimore Ravens head coach odds…,” Camino wrote.

Stefanski is listed at 7/1, while Schwartz appears at 10/1, placing both firmly in the middle of a field that includes several high-profile league names. The inclusion of Stefanski is notable given how recently he was fired by the Browns, but league-wide respect for his résumé appears to be strong. As a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, Stefanski is widely viewed as someone who could quickly land another opportunity, especially in a market where proven head coaches are limited.

Schwartz’s presence on the list may be even more intriguing. The longtime defensive coordinator has earned praise for his work in Cleveland, where the defense has consistently ranked among the league’s best. His reputation as a no-nonsense leader and schematic expert has fueled speculation that he could receive another shot as a head coach, particularly for a franchise that has long prioritized defensive identity.

The Ravens’ vacancy itself is one of the most high-profile openings in the league. While betting lines do not guarantee interviews or interest, they often reflect broader league perception and chatter.

Whether either name gains real traction remains to be seen. But their appearance among the betting favorites underscores one thing clearly: both Stefanski and Schwartz are still highly regarded around the NFL, even as the Browns begin charting a new path forward.

