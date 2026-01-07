Insider Reveals How One Key Decision Could Shape The Team’s Next Era

The Cleveland Browns have a troubled history when it comes to the quarterback position. Fans have been waiting for the team to draft the right QB or find the right guy in free agency, but none of their efforts have come to fruition.

The future remains similarly murky now as it did heading into the 2025 season, as the team has numerous decisions to make. With two first-round picks, this team could decide to take a swing in the 2026 NFL Draft or stick with Shedeur Sanders for another season and see the upside he can provide.

Analyst Mary Kay Cabot addressed this in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” giving fans insight into how the team is approaching the situation.

“They’re going to let their new head coach weigh in on that. I’ve seen things from Shedeur Sanders that lead me to believe that there’s something special there. And, when you surround him with a really good supporting cast and a good offensive line, we’ll even see more of that in the coming years,” Cabot said.

A new head coach is going to mean a lot of changes for the Browns in 2026 and beyond. Kevin Stefanski has been running the show for several seasons, and while fans called for his head several times, he was predictable, and they knew their ceiling with him at the helm.

A new coach brings uncertainty across the board, whether it be from the quarterback, offense as a whole, special teams, or a revamped defense. Regardless of who takes over, there is immense pressure from the front office and fanbase alike to make the right decision. Sanders’ career has been a bit rocky thus far, to say the least, and he has been a polarizing player since he was drafted in 2025.

But, knowing who his father is, his new coach might give him the benefit of the doubt and give him a shot, at least for one more season.

