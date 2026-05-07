2 Former Browns Draft Picks Set For Tryout With Broncos

Two players from the Cleveland Browns’ 2022 draft class are getting another shot at extending their NFL careers, just not in Cleveland.

Mike Klis of 9News reported that a pair of former Browns picks will be getting veteran tryouts at the Denver Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend.

“Two Cleveland Browns 2022 draft picks out of Oklahoma, WR Michael Woods II and DE Isaiah Thomas, are getting vet tryouts at Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend,” Klis posted.

Two Cleveland Browns 2022 draft picks out of Oklahoma – WR Michael Woods II, DE Isaiah Thomas – are getting vet tryouts at Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend. *Woods had 3 catches, 43 yards in Jameis Winston-Bo Nix shootout in 2024 at Empower Field won by Broncos, 41-32.… — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 7, 2026

Both players were selected by Cleveland in the 2022 NFL Draft, and neither was able to carve out a lasting role with the Browns before eventually moving on.

Woods is a 6’1, 204-pound wide receiver who was taken in the sixth round with the 202nd overall pick. He spent time with Cleveland across two seasons, appearing in 15 games and catching 12 passes for 110 yards over the course of his time with the organization. He also had a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. At 26 years old he is still young enough to contribute at the NFL level, and a strong showing at Broncos minicamp could open a door for him to get back on a roster.

Thomas is a 6’5, 272-pound defensive end who was selected in the seventh round with the 223rd overall pick. He appeared in 10 games with Cleveland in 2022, recording 9 combined tackles, 5 solo stops, 2 forced fumbles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack before later spending time with the Detroit Lions. He has 12 career NFL games under his belt and the kind of size and athleticism that keeps teams interested even when roster spots are hard to come by.

For both players, a veteran tryout at rookie minicamp is exactly the kind of opportunity that can reignite a career. Teams use these weekends to evaluate depth options and find players who have been overlooked or underutilized elsewhere. Woods and Thomas know the NFL game, they have professional experience, and they both have something to prove after not being able to stick in Cleveland.

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