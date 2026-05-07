Analyst Shuts Down Narrative About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns have figured out a lot and addressed multiple needs so far during the offseason, but there is still more work to be done. At the top of their to-do list is deciding who will be the team’s starting quarterback in the new season.

That task has been talked about again and again by fans, and most people believe that it’s all coming down to Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, who will reportedly battle in training camp for the right to be QB1.

A lot of speculation and rumors have been generated by the buzz around the quarterback, but Lance Reisland isn’t buying the narrative that any of the quarterbacks hold an advantage. He believes the truth is simple: no player has the upper hand with Todd Monken.

Monken is simply attempting to choose the quarterback who will help the team most and “everything else is secondary.”

“Saying there’s a quarterback competition doesn’t make me lean one way or the other. It tells me the Browns have a healthy, fit quarterback room, and nobody has history with Todd Monken. There are no built in advantages. No past. No favorites. The best guy will play. Monken is trying to find the quarterback who gives him the best chance to win in Week 1, and everything else is secondary,” Reisland posted.

Saying there’s a quarterback competition doesn’t make me lean one way or the other. It tells me the Browns have a healthy, fit quarterback room, and nobody has history with Todd Monken. There are no built in advantages. No past. No favorites. The best guy will play. Monken is… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 6, 2026

Monken walked into a tricky situation when he was hired as head coach, and he knew that he would have some tough decisions to make. Settling on the team’s next starting quarterback is just one of the significant choices he is in charge of.

It’s true that neither Sanders nor Watson has a history with Monken, so he is starting from scratch with both of them. But this choice isn’t made in a vacuum, and Monken surely understands that he will face pushback from his final selection. This is a decision that carries great weight, beyond what happens on the field.

Having the role of head coach requires silencing the outside noise, analyst suggestions, and cries from fans. Monken has to make the choice that he believes is right, despite what others say. He has stated that he is going to judge each candidate fairly and then move forward after watching them perform.

Monken’s final choice is going to create a ton of headlines, no matter who gets the big job.

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