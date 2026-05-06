Analyst Says One Rumored Browns QB Move Would Be A Disaster

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns’ fans are all too familiar with having controversial quarterbacks on their roster. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, and many others have put the Dawg Pound through a roller coaster of emotions over the past few decades, and with the roster improving so much over the past couple of years, the biggest remaining question is how and when this team can find a franchise quarterback.

The unfortunate truth over the past two years that has been hard to stomach is that the front office’s most likely plan is that finding the next franchise quarterback was always going to be a 2027 problem. That’s when they can adequately move on from Deshaun Watson, and it’s after the team can comfortably say that it gave Sanders and Dillon Gabriel enough of a chance to prove themselves. It’s also projected to be a legendary QB class, though one analyst is already begging the Browns to pass on one of the projected top prospects.

Earlier in the day, Todd McShay suggested on his podcast that the Browns should pursue Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby if he’s in the supplemental draft and use a first-round pick to get him.

Sorsby could enter the supplemental draft if he fails to regain his eligibility to play in college due to his recent gambling allegations.

Aaron Goldhammer recently pleaded with the Browns to avoid drafting Sorsby. Goldhammer believes drafting him would be just about the dumbest thing the Browns could do.

“There is no dumber take, I’ve decided, that I’ve ever seen than rolling the dice with a first-round supplemental draft pick on a quarterback with a gambling addiction,” Goldhammer said.

.@HammerNation19 and @egoldie80 are BEGGING the Browns to NOT take QB Brendan Sorsby in the NFL Supplemental Draft… Do you agree? https://t.co/aNC9BV6tEN pic.twitter.com/gMYUkxEoYk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 6, 2026

Sorsby has been mentioned as a potential top-five pick, but there are now very real allegations that he bet on his own team while he was playing at Indiana and made over 5,000 bets overall. Hopefully rehab goes well and he can get back on track, but it’s fair to wonder if he is even going to be allowed to play in the NFL at this point.

With other high-profile QB prospects such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Drew Mestemaker, Julian Sayin, and many others potentially headlining the 2027 class, it’s not worth it for the Browns to take another big risk on someone who can’t currently be counted on to keep their life in order off the field. These fans have been down that road too many times, and a great character has to be at the top of the priority list when seeking out the next potential franchise QB.

Hopefully Sorsby can redeem himself like Deshaun Watson will likely have a shot to do in 2026, but if he’s the Browns’ pick in 2027, there will be a lot of understandable groans from Browns fans.

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