Analyst Says One Browns Draft Pick Could Win A Major Award

The Cleveland Browns received a lot of praise for their 2026 draft class. While many fans and analysts are expecting big things from many of them, one analyst believes WR Denzel Boston might make the earliest impact.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski sees big things ahead for Boston. He believes his impact will be even more than No. 24 pick KC Concepcion and called him the “type of weapon to improve Cleveland’s offensive arsenal.”

If he lives up to his potential, Sobleski believes that Boston could be in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“The Cleveland Browns drafted wide receiver KC Concepcion in this year’s first round to be their primary target, but the second-round addition of Denzel Boston may provide an even better option in the passing game, at least initially. Since Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains undecided, though Shedeur Sanders is the likely front-runner, a true X-receiver with a big catch radius can quickly develop into a security blanket for whomever lines up behind center. Boston is exactly the type of weapon to improve Cleveland’s offensive arsenal and help a quarterback find a rhythm to establish some kind of consistency at the game’s most important position, which will go a long way in creating buzz in the first-year wide receiver’s favor,” Sobleski wrote.

Before the draft, some people thought Boston would be a first-round player, but he eventually slid and was selected No. 39 by the Browns.

That means that Boston will likely be entering his rookie year with a big chip on his shoulder, wanting to show the rest of the league who they missed out on. But his upside goes beyond that.

During his time with the Washington Huskies, Boston showed the kind of production that he’s capable of.

He racked up 132 catches for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns during his college career. His size, speed, and drive could lead to Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson connecting with him repeatedly. Sobleski called Boston a “security blanket,” and if he really is reliable and makes his quarterback comfortable, Todd Monken could give him plenty of playing time during his rookie campaign.

Some analysts said that Boston was a steal for Cleveland, and they think he will perform far better than other second-round selections.

He’s one of several incoming Browns rookies that people will be monitoring closely.

NEXT:

Analyst Says One Rumored Browns QB Move Would Be A Disaster