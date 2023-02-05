Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Free Agent Backup QB’s The Browns Should Target

2 Free Agent Backup QB’s The Browns Should Target

By

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 offseason gives the Cleveland Browns a chance to make some improvements.

While the team had some very disappointing games in 2022, they can make improvements via free agency.

However, a concern is arising with their backup quarterback situation.

With backup Jacoby Brissett set to become a free agent, the team must find themselves a backup to Deshaun Watson.

While the offseason has yet to start, there are two potential free agent quarterbacks the Browns should target.

 

Andy Dalton

If the Browns want a backup quarterback who knows the AFC North, signing Andy Dalton is their answer.

With Dalton playing in 2022 for the New Orleans Saints, the Browns have some numbers to examine based on his performance.

Statistics show how Dalton is a solid quarterback in the short to medium range game.

His +80% completion rate on short passes to the left and middle show his short game reliability.

He also finds excellent passing numbers with middle passes to his right, posting numbers that exceed the league average.

If the team needs to use their backup quarterback, having Dalton will give them an edge.

 

Jacoby Brissett

Sometimes the best thing to do is stick with the guy you already know.

Brissett had an interesting year as the Browns’ backup, despite his disappointing record.

While he had a 4-7 record as a starter, his season saw him having a career-high 64% completion rate.

He also saw an improvement in his passer rating, which hit 88.9 for the 2022 season.

With him knowing the offense, the Browns won’t have issues teaching him the playbook.

He’s able to hold things down once he gets into a groove.

That’s exactly what the Browns need in a backup quarterback.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Matthew Willis

I'm a long time fan of the NFL with friends who love the Cleveland Browns. I make the tough takes on players that other writers might want to shy away from. Love it or hate it, I call it down the middle.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

senior bowl

2 Senior Bowl Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

5 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Browns' Biggest Need This Offseason

7 hours ago

Kellen Winslow Jr. of the Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Browns TE Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence

23 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Offensive Free Agents The Browns Should Consider

1 day ago

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Jerry Jones Reveals His Feelings About Amari Cooper Trade

1 day ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Is Showing Off A New Skill At The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Compares Deshaun Watson Deal To What Denver Has Done

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Showed Off His Dodgeball Skills Thursday Night

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Browns Begin An Exciting Joe Thomas Countdown

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns DC Is Up For Another Major Job

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Highlights List Of Elite WR Targets

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Part Of A Shocking Tom Brady Stat Comparison

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Star David Njoku Bids Farewell To Tom Brady

4 days ago

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown as Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan Has A Buccaneers WR In Mind

4 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Lasting Tom Brady Memory From 2022

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Is Ready For The Pro Bowl To Be Gone

5 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns Who Could Return To The Team In Free Agency

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Analyst Shares An Intriguing WR Target

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Fans Note A Major Jacoby Brissett Snub

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Fan Shares Shocking Post-1999 Stat

6 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reminds Fans Of Hilarious Josh Johnson Tale

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Fans Faced A Weird Dilemma Over The Weekend

6 days ago

Mya Tomoto stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after announcing Greg Newsome II as the 26th pick by the Cleveland Browns during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Sums Up All The 2023 Draft Picks

6 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent CB's That Should Interest The Browns

1 week ago

2 Senior Bowl Prospects That Should Interest The Browns

No more pages to load