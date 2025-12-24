2 Key Browns Player Return To Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns must focus on staying healthy for the remainder of the season. With nothing left to play for other than pride and draft positioning, there’s simply no point in risking further injury.

However, it looks like Kevin Stefanski’s team will be closer to full strength on Sunday.

According to a report by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, only TE David Njoku won’t practice on Wednesday.

The Browns say on their pre-practice injury report that only TE David Njoku is not expected to practice today. That means Denzel Ward and Dylan Sampson will return to practice today, good signs for their availability on Sunday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 24, 2025

That means that both RB Dylan Sampson and CB Denzel Ward will take the field. As such, people should expect them to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Ward missed the loss to the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury. Dylan Sampson was out with a hand injury, and Njoku was also on the shelf with a knee ailment.

Given how things have fared this season, perhaps it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns err on the side of caution with Ward and not get him out there, or at least not for his usual snap count. However, he admitted that he wanted to play and was frustrated last week.

As for Sampson, he should be in for a massive role on Sunday. Quinshon Judkins suffered a season-ending injury, and Sampson should be the next man up in the pecking order.

The Browns will look to avoid winning just three games for the second time in as many seasons. And while it won’t be easy, they would certainly love to have an opportunity to play spoiler against a divisional rival.

