Oddsmakers Aren’t Liking Browns’ Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns have generated some optimism this offseason, based on the personnel moves they made during the free agency period and at the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns rebuilt their offensive line and likely improved it while doing so, and they added two rookie wide receivers who are expected to bring life to a unit that ranked last in the league last season.

New head coach Todd Monken has been praised for his no-nonsense approach and determination to change the negative narrative that surrounds the franchise. Cleveland’s defense was already among the best in the league, and most of that unit will return, including Defensive Player of the Year and sacks record-setter Myles Garrett.

However, the Browns still have a significant question at quarterback as they try to decide between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. That choice alone could cancel out all of the other good feelings.

It is likely the main reason oddsmakers aren’t liking the Browns’ Super Bowl chances this season, with one prominent prediction market putting them at less than 1 percent.

“Odds to win Super Bowl LXI (each team), per Kalshi: Browns (<1%),” Kalshi Football posted.

Odds to win Super Bowl LXI (each team), per @Kalshi — Rams (11%)

— Seahawks (8%)

— Bills (7%)

— Chiefs (7%)

— Ravens (6%)

— Broncos (6%)

— Lions (6%)

— Chargers (6%)

— Eagles (6%)

— 49ers (6%)

— Packers (5%)

— Bears (4%)

— Bengals (4%)

— Cowboys (4%)

— Texans (4%)

— Jaguars… pic.twitter.com/2qeQR5K0HQ — Kalshi Football (@KalshiGridiron) May 18, 2026

That is not zero percent, so there is always a chance, especially since the first regular-season game is still almost four months away. Multiple insiders and analysts believe the Browns will have a very good season, while there are others who do not foresee any improvement from the past two years, when the Browns combined to win eight games total.

For example, insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said she believes the Browns are capable of winning as many as 10 games this season, particularly if Watson is their quarterback. Analyst Xavier Crocker has gone even further, claiming that Cleveland is capable of reaching the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, inside Zac Jackson of The Athletic and analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believe the Browns will wind up with the same five wins they had last season under Kevin Stefanski.

With the Browns projected to face one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, the wide range of opinions would indicate that fans could be in for a very interesting season in 2026.

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Analyst Reveals Browns' Likely Timeline For Naming Starting QB