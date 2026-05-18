Analyst Reveals Browns’ Likely Timeline For Naming Starting QB

In theory, the Cleveland Browns have until Sept. 13 to decide on a starting quarterback, which is when they open the 2026 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, they will likely have an idea who it will be much, much earlier than that.

It has been thought that the competition for the job between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders would be settled during training camp, or perhaps even in the preseason games. However, it looks like there is a strong chance it won’t take that long.

New head coach Todd Monken has already gotten a look at Watson and Sanders on the field at a voluntary minicamp that was held in April. Based on reports, Watson may have already taken the lead with at least one “phenomenal” practice.

The Browns will get a few more looks at Watson and Sanders at two upcoming organized team activities (OTAs). That will be followed by a mandatory minicamp to be held from June 16-18.

With that in mind, analyst Daryl Ruiter has revealed the Browns’ likely timeline for naming their starting QB, and he said they will have a designated No. 1 when training camp begins in July.

“I think they’ve got to get through the mandatory minicamp in June. Based on what Todd Monken has been saying, you do come back to training camp with your starting quarterback. I think you’ve got to give it through the OTAs, 3 weeks of those, you’ve got mandatory minicamp that follows that. A lot is going to be read into the reps, who’s getting the reps, where they’re getting the reps, who’s getting the first reps up, who’s getting the first-team reps, who’s getting the 11-on-11 reps? I think you’ve got to go through the mandatory minicamp, and then you could honestly say, ‘Hey, we’ve settled on whether it’s Shedeur or Deshaun. That’s going to be the starting quarterback going into training camp, barring any unforeseen circumstances.’ I think that’s the right approach,” Ruiter said.

"I think they gotta get through the mandatory minicamp in June. I think you gotta give it through OTA's, 3 weeks of those, you got mandatory minicamp that follows that." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on #Browns timeline for naming a starting QB pic.twitter.com/63McXPkttU — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 18, 2026

Since being hired in January, Monken has strongly maintained that the starting quarterback will be decided based on an open competition, which also would include Dillon Gabriel. However, the coach was realistic in saying that it would not be an equal competition, with one quarterback likely receiving more practice reps than the others.

Right now, that looks like it will be Watson, an idea that once seemed unfathomable, most recently because of an injury history that has limited him to 13 games played out of a possible 51 over the past three seasons. Even though he has been sidelined since October 2024, he now looks to be healthy enough to get another chance to finally live up to his record-breaking contract.

Making Watson the starter may not be in the Browns’ best interests long term, but it could provide them with their best chance to improve this season.

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NFL Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Deshaun Watson