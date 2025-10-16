2 Potential Teams Could Be Eyeing David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns have been surprisingly aggressive in the trade market during the first six weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

They’ve made three deals, none of which many people saw coming.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named David Njoku as another possibility to be traded, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential destinations.

“Tight end David Njoku has dropped considerably on our list. Despite being an impending free agent, it seems like the Browns aren’t eager to move one of their most reliable offensive stars, even if his replacement is already in the building. Harold Fannin Jr. has impressed and appears poised to take over as Cleveland’s long-term starting tight end. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, however, the Browns aren’t ready to hand the reins to the 21-year-old alone. The right offer can obviously change Cleveland’s mind. As Cabot noted, the Browns have already traded two players they didn’t set out to move,” Knox wrote.

Njoku has been looking for a contract extension, and there were multiple reports about the Browns being willing to give him the deal he was looking for, but there haven’t been updates since.

Fannin has performed well in his first six games, and the rookie and the veteran have split targets and receptions almost evenly.

That’s not to say that the Browns don’t need Njoku anymore, but it would make losing him less painful.

Also, moving on from one of their top weapons could be seen as giving up on the season, particularly after already dealing away quarterback Joe Flacco (to the Cincinnati Bengals) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

The Browns also acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson (from the Houston Texans).

With the trade deadline approaching, if they don’t defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 or the New England Patriots in Week 8, they might reconsider their stance on Njoku.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why There's Still Hope For Browns Fans