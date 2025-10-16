Insider Reveals Why There’s Still Hope For Browns Fans

What seemed to be a promising season for the Cleveland Browns is quickly turning into another disappointment.

However, even with all the negative chatter around head coach Kevin Stefanski and the subpar offensive play, there are some reasons for optimism.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently shared her thoughts on this rookie class and explained why this team is worth watching.

“But if you are a diehard fan, I think there are some reasons to tune in this season because it looks to me like a lot of these rookies from this year are going to be really good. And I think it’s fun to turn on the television and watch what Carson Schwesinger is doing, a mini Nick Chubb [in Quinshon Judkins], not even a smaller version of Nick Chubb. He’s the same size as Nick Chubb. And hey, who knows? The Shedeur [Sanders] show could be coming soon. I don’t even know. We have no idea what that’s going to be like. It could be an unmitigated disaster. It could be great fun. We don’t know. But you want to be tuning in all the time because you never know when that might happen,” Cabot said.

Andrew Berry has made several mistakes in his tenure as general manager.

Most of his drafts have been questionable, and his track record has been mediocre, to say the least.

So, watching him hit on several picks in 2025 is refreshing.

That might be enough for him to keep his job a little longer, which may not be in the team’s best interest.

The Browns’ approach to roster-building has been flawed, and it might be time to move on from the current front office.

However, it’s impossible not to feel excited about the team’s future when these young players take the field.

Even some undrafted rookies have looked like potential stars.

The Browns need to find a franchise quarterback and rebuild the offensive line, which is obviously easier said than done.

But even if this season turns out to be another disappointment record-wise, it could be the first step toward building something special.

