2 Prospects Named As ‘Best Fits’ For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to add a quarterback.

However, that’s not the only thing they need.

They also need someone to keep whoever is behind center out of harm’s way.

With that in mind, Jordan Plocher of PFF claimed that they could take a 2-for-1 approach and solve both of those issues with their first two selections.

He believes Shedeur Sanders would be a great pick for the Browns at No. 2.

Then, he believes they could take Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr in Round 2.

“No team has spent less in 2025 free agency than the Cleveland Browns — though that’s partly due to the looming cost of a Myles Garrett extension. With the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland could simply take the best player available, such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. However, quarterback remains a pressing need. If the Browns opt for Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could look to bolster his protection at the top of Round 2 with someone like Josh Conerly Jr. The Oregon left tackle allowed just one sack in 2024 and earned an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade,” Plocher said.

Of course, all of this sounds good on paper, but it’s hard to believe that’s going to be the case.

For starters, most reports state that the Browns aren’t going to take a quarterback in the first round unless it’s Cam Ward.

They’re reportedly leaning toward going with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Then, even if they were to take Sanders, it’s hard to believe that Conerly will be available by the time they’re on the clock again.

He’s one of the highest-ranked tackles entering the league, and it’s not like there’s a surplus of good players in his position, so he will most likely be gone at some point in the first round.

The Browns could certainly use a player like Conerly to bolster their subpar offensive line, especially considering that they need to add more youth there.

However, as much as everybody makes projections and predictions, the fact is that it’s almost impossible to know what will happen on April 24th.

