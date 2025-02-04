Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
2 Teams Are Considered Betting Favorites To Land Myles Garrett

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans haven’t had much to be excited about over the past several seasons.

Sure, the team has made the playoffs a few times in the past decade, but they haven’t made a deep postseason run or any major moves that have turned them into contenders.

Adding Deshaun Watson was supposed to help the offense to the next level, but that experiment has proven unsuccessful thus far.

The team, for the most part, doesn’t have a strong identity on offense, which has made it difficult to stay consistent.

Their defense, however, has been serviceable for many years, but without a strong offense to support them, they can only do so much.

Myles Garrett has been the lifeblood of the defense since he was drafted, someone the Browns could rely on every week that he was on the field.

His recent trade request complicates that, and unless something drastically changes in the next few weeks, it’s safe to assume that Garrett will be playing for a new team in 2025.

Fans and analysts have speculated on where he will go, and Bovada recently provided betting lines for his next destination, as The 33rd Team called out on X.

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles lead the pack at odds of +650.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals round out the top five, a list of teams from both conferences.

While it will be difficult for Browns fans to accept the fact that he’s likely leaving, the blow will certainly be softened if he joins an NFC team.

