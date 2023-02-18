Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns’ Jedrick Wills Decision?

Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns’ Jedrick Wills Decision?

By

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

Bill Callahan’s offensive line enters the 2023 season with a big hole and an even bigger question mark.

How much the Cleveland Browns‘ solution for one affects the other remains to be seen.

Even the best pair of guards in the NFL will find it hard to work without a center in between them.

But before Andrew Berry commits to a plan for the middle, he has to settle his left tackle debate.

Should the team guarantee Jedrick Wills a salary of $14.175 million for the 2024 season?

Wills’ perceived faults have been well-debated, often boiling down to perception versus stats.

His fifth-year option is a fair price for a serviceable left tackle.

But there could be considerations in play beyond the Xs, Os, and $s.

 

Is There A Baker Mayfield Hangover? 

Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, and Paul DePodesta enter the tail end of their 5-year contracts this season.

They get a mulligan for 2022, but grace, understanding, and forgiveness could soon run thin in Berea.

Deshaun Watson’s 2023 performance is the biggest key to their future employment.

But the brain trust can’t complicate Watson’s efforts with mistakes that hurt the team’s chances.

If Wills is not the guy at left tackle, Berry already has a huge challenge to mitigate the damage of his first-draft pick.

And paying $14 million to another player cut or traded after the season won’t help.

Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option was a well-calculated gamble, and everyone knew they might have to eat his 2022 salary.

But Wills would be another costly mistake to consider as the Haslams consider management options for 2024.

 

Prediction: Berry Bets On Wills

Adding Wills’ fifth-year option ties up 54 million cap dollars for Cleveland’s 2024 starting offensive line without a center.

Nick Harris is a free agent, and if Bill Callahan’s vision for him works out, he’ll need to be paid something.

Cutting Wyatt Teller allows the Browns to save $9 million (or $14 million with a post-June 1 designation) in 2024.

There are also a few highly-rated centers in this season’s draft, and Berry could find a budget-friendly option there.

And if a big tackle like OSU’s Dawand Jones slides into his lap at #42, it could radically alter Berry’s draft plan.

However… this season is too important to throw a pair of rookies onto the offensive line.

So we bet Berry drafts defense, picks up Wills’ 5th-year option, and re-signs Ethan Pocic to a creative deal.

And if he survives the 2023 season, Berry will figure out a way to beat the 2024 cap, too.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

23 hours ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting Prepared For The Hall Of Fame

23 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

2 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

3 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

4 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

4 days ago

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16.

A Former Browns Coach Is Now Leading The Colts

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

5 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

5 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

6 days ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

7 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

7 days ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

1 week ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

1 week ago

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

No more pages to load