$200K Taken From Shedeur Sanders’ Home In Robbery

This past weekend was huge for Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders because he was able to experience his first regular-season action as an NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, it also featured a serious crime committed against him.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, there was a break-in at Sanders’ home during Cleveland’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Approximately $200,000 in property was taken, and an investigation is underway.

It is the latest in a string of thefts committed against sports stars while they are away from their home.

Burglary Adds Strain To Sanders’ Eventful Week

Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just some of the NFL stars who have the unfortunate distinction of all being robbed while they were out of the house. As players like Sanders and others are busy trying to win games, they leave their residences vulnerable to thieves who know exactly where they are.

No suspects have been named in this crime, although the sheriff’s office says there is video footage of three possible perpetrators. Sanders hasn’t made a public statement about it, but he may when he speaks to the press leading up to the Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This crime further complicates the past few days for Sanders. While he was finally able to make his NFL debut, the Browns lost again, and there have been many qualms about his performance against the Ravens.

With Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, Sanders could start for the first time when the Browns play the Raiders. That means he could look much more comfortable after a full week of practice with the first team.

As for his home, it’ll surely be monitored by security as law enforcement tries to figure out who robbed him and how to get his possessions back.

