Browns Defender Gets Nominated For Notable Rookie Honor

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most exciting rookies in football right now. Carson Schwesinger doesn’t look like a first-year player out there, and the sky seems to be the limit for him.

The second-round pick out of UCLA had another epic performance in the close loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that he’s nominated for Rookie of the Week again:

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger up for NFL Rookie of the Week award again,” Justice posted on X.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger up for NFL Rookie of the Week award again (with voting link) https://t.co/R9Ne8a9s9z — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 18, 2025

Schwesinger Emerging As A Bright Spot In A Tough Season

Schwesinger posted 11 tackles in the loss, the second-most in his promising career. He also had two tackles for loss, one pass defended, and one interception.

For the season, Schwesinger is up to 85 total tackles (38 solo), eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, two passes defended, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. He’s looking like a perennial All-Pro out there, and not even an injury has been enough to hold him back.

The Browns needed someone to fill the void left by the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and they found a true star at the position. He’s just getting started, but he looks like a true quarterback on the defense, someone who’s going to carry that green dot on his helmet for years to come.

It’s hard to find a silver lining when you’ve only won two games in a season. But even despite the struggles, the Browns have to feel great about most of their rookies. So far, it looks like Mason Graham and Schwesinger were worth the hype and the valuable draft capital the team had to use to get them.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Sends Message To Fans Amid Major Health Update