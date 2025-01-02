3 Browns Players Named To Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns won’t be playing after this weekend.

Nonetheless, the season won’t be over for three Browns players.

Early on Thursday, the team announced that CB Denzel Ward, WR Jerry Jeudy, and DE Myles Garrett were selected to play in the Pro Bowl.

This is far from a surprise, not to mention much deserved.

Ward has led the league in deflected passes, and while the team struggled to be at their best on defense, he was one of the few bright spots for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

On the other hand, Jeudy got off to a slow start to the season before turning the page and becoming Jameis Winston’s No. 1 target.

He was one of the hottest and most explosive wide receivers in the game for a little over a month, proving that he could be this team’s WR1.

Lastly, Garrett continues to be one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the league.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year led the league in sacks and pressures.

Then again, he also made the rounds for putting the front office on notice, stating that he wanted to play for a contending team and raising doubts about his future with the organization.

That will be a point of emphasis and one of the most important things to address in the offseason.

The Pro Bowl is one of the biggest honors in the league.

Even though most players would still rather play in the Super Bowl, at least they got the love and recognition from the fans.

