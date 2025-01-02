Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Possibly Playing On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns will close out the season on the road with a date with the Baltimore Ravens.

Once again, we won’t expect to see Jameis Winston take the field.

The veteran signal-caller is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury.

As such, Kevin Stefanski claimed that he would only be their third-string/emergency quarterback.

Instead, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will handle the bulk of the work again, with Bailey Zappe potentially getting to play.

When asked about that, the former New England Patriots quarterback, who has yet to play this season, shared his excitement for the opportunity.

Talking to Camryn Justice, he raved about getting to practice against the likes of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, adding that he feels pretty confident about playing because of that.

The #Browns could play both DTR and Bailey Zappe play against the Ravens on Saturday. They're working through it. Zappe hasn't played a game this season. I asked him how his work here has prepared him for Saturday—he said that going against the Browns' defense has been crucial. pic.twitter.com/e2HCsIFokX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 1, 2025

He also stated that the coaching staff may have liked what they’ve seen from him with the scout team.

Zappe had a brief tenure as the Patriots’ starter, filling in for the either injured or underperforming Mac Jones.

Even so, he was never expected to be a legitimate competitor for the job.

He later spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs before making his way to Cleveland.

The Browns will most likely address their quarterback situation in the offseason.

Needless to say, neither Zappe nor Thompson-Robinson might be in the running to be the starter next season.

For now, the team will have to get through the year and close out one of its most disappointing seasons in recent history.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski