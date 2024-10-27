3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have an outside chance of making the playoffs, but a loss today against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens would all but end those chances.

With the divisional foes entering Huntington Bank Stadium on Sunday, Cleveland needs a complete game from its entire team to topple the Ravens.

Specifically, Browns fans should watch the play of these three athletes today.

Jameis Winston

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury last week, fans will finally see what veteran quarterback Jameis Winston is capable of doing.

The 10-year vet has not started an NFL contest since 2022, but he has appeared in five games this season for Cleveland.

Winston’s ability to lead a late touchdown drive against Cincinnati is something the offense can use as inspiration, and the Browns need him to avoid turnovers while moving the chains to have a shot against Baltimore today.

Martin “M.J.” Emerson

Heading into the season, M.J. Emerson was among the best cover cornerbacks in the league after he did not allow a single touchdown last year.

This year’s results have been anything but similar.

Through seven contests, he’s allowing over 55 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed, and the cornerback is charged with giving up three touchdowns by Pro Football Reference.

For Cleveland to win, Emerson and his cohorts will need to lock up Baltimore’s receivers when the team elects to pass.

Za’Darius Smith

Trade rumors have swirled around defensive end Za’Darius Smith as the Browns have started the year at 1-6.

Will those rumors affect his game today?

The 32-year-old defensive end has been incredible this season, recording four sacks and 18 tackles through seven games.

Cleveland will need him to contain mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson today for the Browns to win this contest.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Receives Interesting PFF Grade