Myles Garrett Receives Interesting PFF Grade

The Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s worst offenses to start the season as the squad has yet to eclipse the 20-point mark this year.

Cleveland is the first team in over a decade to not reach 20 points in a single contest in their first seven outings.

With a limited offense to spell them, the defense has been heavily relied on to keep the Browns in each game, and the unit i- one surrendering over 23 points per outing – has been unable to meet this call.

Despite the offensive and defensive struggles this season, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – has been a force to reckon with for opponents.

PFF recently recognized Garrett’s strong efforts this season as the defensive end was named the second-best bull-rusher with a 50 percent win rate.

Of the 18 bull-rush snaps that Garrett has attempted through seven games this season, the defensive end has succeeded on nine of those to beat his blocker and get into the backfield.

Garrett’s numbers are impressive as the defensive end has battled foot issues this season, and he’s had a limited number of snaps in several contests this season.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is leading this category as he’s succeeded on 58.82 percent of his bull-rush snaps through seven games.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson – who will miss the remainder of the season – is third on the list with a 44.4 percent win rate on bull-rush snaps.

Garrett will look to add to his numbers today as the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash.

