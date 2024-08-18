3 Browns Players Who Excelled Against Vikings

Despite having more than three dozen key players looking on from the sidelines in their 27-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cleveland Browns had multiple players shine in their time on the field Saturday evening.

Here are three of the brightest performances from Saturday’s 27-12 loss to Minnesota

Defensive Tackle Chris Williams

The 26-year-old defender is entering his third season in the league, and his performance on Saturday should help him land on a 53-man roster.

Against the Vikings, Williams recorded two sacks and added two points for the Browns by hitting Matt Corral in the endzone for a safety.

He played on just 38 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, and his limited work will have him on the Browns’ radar moving forward.

Running Back D’Onta Foreman

Questions about how Foreman would look in Ken Dorsey’s new offensive scheme were definitively answered as he played nearly half the offensive snaps Saturday.

While his running was less than ideal – 10 rushes for 18 yards and a touchdown – his pass-catching performance was his calling card against Minnesota.

Foreman led the team with five catches and had 46 yards for the second-best receiving total against the Vikings.

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

The Browns are set with a top-tier tight end in David Njoku, and Jordan Akins has a strong connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson from their playing time in Houston.

Yet Mitchell-Paden showed that he can be counted on to make plays as well.

The second-year tight end finished with a game-best 59 receiving yards after catching four passes against Minnesota.

As he battles undrafted free agent Treyton Welch for the third tight end spot on the team’s roster, a game like this should help him get the opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

