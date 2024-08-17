Adam Schefter Reveals Deshaun Watson Status For Browns’ Season Opener

Since earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns’ coaches and medical staff have paid close attention to how quarterback Deshaun Watson has progressed on the football field after undergoing season-ending surgery in 2023.

While the team has not publicly cleared Watson to play, neither head coach Kevin Stefanski nor Watson himself has given any indication the quarterback will be anything less than 100 percent ready for the season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the latest information he has heard on the star quarterback.

NFL on ESPN’s Twitter account shared a video of Schefter confirming that Watson appears ready to begin the season under center for the Browns.

“It’s a situation here where he is fully tracking to be their opening-day starting quarterback, that’s the expectation,” Schefter said.

Deshaun Watson has played only 12 games in the last two years for Cleveland 👀 @AdamSchefter with the latest on Watson being cleared for the season. pic.twitter.com/qZgf0YjdFH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 16, 2024

Schefter admitted that Watson had been cleared for full contact despite the Browns opting to keep him sidelined during their first two preseason games.

Further, Schefter said that the Browns need the 6-foot-3 athlete to “be the Deshaun Watson that they thought they were getting when they truly went all in on this quarterback.”

The insider noted that Cleveland’s top quarterback had made progress toward returning to elite status last season as he had “positive signs” that he could recapture the glory he had in Houston.

During the offseason activities, Watson threw every other day to rest his shoulder and make sure he was healthy for the start of the 2024 regular season.

Since training camp started in July, Watson began throwing every day to rev up his activity before the team faces off against Dallas next month.

