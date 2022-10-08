Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Who Have Exceeded Expectations So Far In 2022

3 Browns Players Who Have Exceeded Expectations So Far In 2022

By

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns have been better than expected on offense despite all of the offseason personnel changes and not as good as expected on defense or special teams.

Going into Week 5, the Browns rank 5th in offensive efficiency, 28th in defensive efficiency, and 14th in special teams efficiency.

Because of this, the three Browns players who have exceeded expectations so far in 2022 are all offensive players.

They are as follows:

 

1. Jedrick Wills – Left Tackle

Left tackle Jedrick Wills is under pressure to perform well in 2022.

He is in his third NFL season, and his fifth-year extension decision will be made during the offseason.

Wills struggled in the transition from right tackle at Alabama to left tackle in the NFL, and he has dealt with injuries in his prior two seasons.

But in 2022, things are coming together.

He spent time with Joe Thomas during training camp, and his game is improving.

He is more disciplined and not committing penalties; he only has one through four games, and he has played nearly 100% of the offensive snaps.

Wills is also doing a great job protecting Jacoby Brissett‘s blind side and creating running lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

 

2. Ethan Pocic – Center

It was very disappointing to see Nick Harris go down in the preseason.

Harris worked so hard to prepare himself for the starting center job when it was clear that the Browns were parting ways with veteran J.C. Tretter.

Ethan Pocic, in relief of Harris, has stepped up and played outstanding football.

He has not missed a beat and looks like he has been in the role for years in Cleveland despite just stepping into it and with a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.

He is quietly playing extremely well, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is just one of the members of the Browns coaching staff who is taking notice.

Pocic is also durable; he has taken 100% of the offensive snaps through the first four games of the season and has picked up a little playing time on special teams in the past couple of weeks.

 

3. Jacoby Brissett – Quarterback

Let me preface this by saying that Jacoby Brissett is a solid backup quarterback.

But it was difficult to know what we could expect given the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension that lasted until August.

Brissett took first-team reps up until that point in training camp, but he was sharing those reps with Watson.

It was not ideal preparation, but not something unusual for Brissett who had more notice this time around as QB1 than when Andrew Luck abruptly retired just weeks before the 2019 season.

Brissett has played well.

He has managed the game with an even-keel personality and for the most part, he has avoided big and costly mistakes.

More importantly, he is a veteran who knows what he can and cannot do.

He does not have a big ego; winning is all that matters which means he is not chasing stats.

All three players have played at a level that has exceeded expectations in the early portion of the 2022 season.

 

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/8/22)
Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns makes a reception during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Chargers
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jacoby Brissett Is Still Trying To Climb An Important List

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/8/22)

No more pages to load