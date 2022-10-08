Browns Nation News And Notes (10/8/22)

It is Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the eve of the Week 5 game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 9 almost a year from when these teams last met.

The 2021 game was a shootout, particularly in the fourth quarter, and the Browns ended up on the losing end of a 47-42 result.

The Chargers lead the Browns 47-42 with :20 left in the game. There have been FORTY ONE points scored in the 4th quarter alone. 📺: #CLEvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

Check out my TikTok where I talk about what happened in the 2021 game will not happen on Sunday afternoon.

1. Friday Injury Report

The Browns only have two players who are listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

They are Taven Bryan and Jadeveon Clowney.

Everyone else is either limited or full participants with no injury designation so they should be on the field ready to go on Sunday afternoon.

This means what we already suspected based on sightings of Myles Garrett at the facility and doing drills.

He is playing.

Browns DE Myles Garrett WILL PLAY on Sunday vs. Chargers!!! pic.twitter.com/Jx7ratnLvI — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) October 7, 2022

For the Chargers, Keenan Allen is out.

Lingering hamstring issue has cost #Chargers WR Keenan Allen four games, as he's been ruled out for Browns game. He's been taking it week-to-week and wanted to play earlier but team didn't want to risk re-aggravation. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 7, 2022

2. Browns Host Player Workouts On Friday

Because it is never a dull moment at Berea, the team hosted workouts for four players on Friday.

Most notably was wide receiver Kenny Stills who was a teammate of Deshaun Watson‘s in Houston in 2019 and 2020.

The #Browns worked out Ben DiNucci, Kenny Stills, Brandon Lewis, and Abram Smith. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 7, 2022

Brad Stainbrook is reporting that there has been a steady line of communication with Stills dating back to training camp.

The #Browns hosted WR Kenny Stills today for a workout. Cleveland has been in touch with Stills dating back to training camp and brought in the veterans today. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 7, 2022

The workout, according to Stainbrook, went well, but the Browns are not planning to sign Stills.

Source: Although the workout went well, the #Browns won’t be signing WR Kenny Stills at this time. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 7, 2022

Interestingly enough, Stills himself responded on social media when a fan shared his opinion about just how exciting the Browns’ offense would be with Watson and Stills on the roster.

Would be an ELITE WR group https://t.co/gzBlKT4kPN — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 7, 2022

Stills wrote:

“Would be an ELITE WR group”

Makes us wonder what’s stopping the Browns from making this happen.

3. Stump “The Running Back Whisperer” Featured In NFL Films Piece

Every day is a good one to honor Stump Mitchell‘s NFL legacy as a player and coach.

NFL Films agrees as they have done a piece on him talking about his career.

He has been called “The Running Back Whisperer” for years, and some of his best former players talk about his influence on them.

They include Ricky Watters and Shaun Alexander.

The man behind the best RB duo in the league. 💪 Stump Mitchell's magic is turning underdogs into household names. @Browns #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/fPxNECBxXC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 7, 2022

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Coach Stefanski also share their thoughts about the legendary Stump Mitchell.

