Browns Nation News And Notes (10/8/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, October 8, 2022, and the eve of the Week 5 game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 9 almost a year from when these teams last met.

The 2021 game was a shootout, particularly in the fourth quarter, and the Browns ended up on the losing end of a 47-42 result.

Check out my TikTok where I talk about what happened in the 2021 game will not happen on Sunday afternoon.

@brownsspice

#browns #chargers #boltup #nfl

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

 

1. Friday Injury Report

The Browns only have two players who are listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

They are Taven Bryan and Jadeveon Clowney.

Everyone else is either limited or full participants with no injury designation so they should be on the field ready to go on Sunday afternoon.

This means what we already suspected based on sightings of Myles Garrett at the facility and doing drills.

He is playing.

For the Chargers, Keenan Allen is out.

 

2. Browns Host Player Workouts On Friday

Because it is never a dull moment at Berea, the team hosted workouts for four players on Friday.

Most notably was wide receiver Kenny Stills who was a teammate of Deshaun Watson‘s in Houston in 2019 and 2020.

Brad Stainbrook is reporting that there has been a steady line of communication with Stills dating back to training camp.

The workout, according to Stainbrook, went well, but the Browns are not planning to sign Stills.

Interestingly enough, Stills himself responded on social media when a fan shared his opinion about just how exciting the Browns’ offense would be with Watson and Stills on the roster.

Stills wrote:

“Would be an ELITE WR group”

Makes us wonder what’s stopping the Browns from making this happen.

 

3. Stump “The Running Back Whisperer” Featured In NFL Films Piece

Every day is a good one to honor Stump Mitchell‘s NFL legacy as a player and coach.

NFL Films agrees as they have done a piece on him talking about his career.

He has been called “The Running Back Whisperer” for years, and some of his best former players talk about his influence on them.

They include Ricky Watters and Shaun Alexander.

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Coach Stefanski also share their thoughts about the legendary Stump Mitchell.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

