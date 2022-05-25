3 Free Agent Options That Could Still Help The Browns

The offseason is nearing an end, but there are still some valuable free agents available.

The Cleveland Browns have already made some significant moves.

Most notably, they added Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper to their offensive unit.

Both players should be significant upgrades to this roster.

However, there are still a few more players that could potentially help the Browns.

Will Fuller

The Browns have decided to completely shake up their wide receiver group.

Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are off the roster after being the main two options at receiver last season.

The front office wasted little time getting replacements for their roster.

They quickly added Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns getting Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick looks better and better with each trade. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 29, 2022

Also, the front office brought in Purdue wideout David Bell during the third round of the draft.

Sadly, the Browns don’t have much talent at wideout outside of Cooper and Bell.

They have players with potential such as Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.

Although, the Browns could certainly use another reliable and impact receiver.

That being said, they should pursue former first-round pick Will Fuller.

He played alongside Watson in Houston, which means the two of them should already have chemistry.

Also, Fuller has shown the ability to make a significant impact when healthy.

He could be a relatively cheap option that can give this offense a nice boost.

Matt Paradis

This certainly isn’t the most flashy move, but one that could be helpful.

On paper, the Browns have one of the better offensive lines in the league.

However, they do have a hole at the center position.

Currently, the Browns have former fifth-round pick Nick Harris projected as the starter.

They moved on from J.C. Tretter, but haven’t upgraded at the position.

However, they could get a boost at center by signing Matt Paradis.

The 32-year-old has been a full-time starter since joining the league in 2015.

He also won a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Paradis should be fairly cheap after only playing nine games last season.

The Browns have young options at center, but they aren’t quite ready to be full-time starters.

That being said, Paradis could be a solid option for a year while the young players develop.

Jared Cook

Earlier in the offseason, the Browns decided to move on from Austin Hooper.

That means Cleveland has a void to fill at the tight end spot.

They still have David Njoku on the roster after placing the franchise tag on him.

The Browns also have Harrison Bryant, but could still use an upgrade at tight end.

Possibly, 35-year-old tight end Jared Cook could be an option for the Browns.

WHAT A CATCH BY JARED COOK. Saints only down 3 with 1:24 left. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/n5LruDu6fy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end is coming off a fairly solid season in 2021.

He has finished with 500 receiving yards or more in each of the last five seasons.

The Browns could use a reliable veteran tight end such as Cook on their roster.

He’d likely sign a one-year deal with a contender in order to compete for a championship.

These three signings wouldn’t be huge moves, but would give the roster a boost and a better chance every Sunday.