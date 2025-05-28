Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Elite Accuracy In Practice

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback room has been generating significant attention during OTAs, with one particular signal-caller making waves after an unexpected draft day journey.

Shedeur Sanders, who many projected as a potential top selection just months ago, found himself sliding far down the draft board before landing in Cleveland.

Tuesday marked Sanders’ first appearance at Browns OTAs, representing a crucial step beyond rookie minicamp.

Practicing alongside the main roster for the first time, Sanders drew considerable attention as he worked through drills with his teammates.

A video began circulating online, showing Sanders delivering a picture-perfect touchdown pass to Brenden Bates in the corner of the end zone.

“Browns Shedeur Sanders to Brenden Bates for score,” Orange and Browns report’s Fred Greetham shared with the clip on Wednesday.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders to Brenden Bates for score pic.twitter.com/GmiTKRPfAY — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 28, 2025

The video showcased Sanders demonstrating the accuracy that made him a standout at Colorado.

The throw captured attention across social media platforms and provided Browns fans with their first real glimpse of what Sanders might bring to the franchise.

Sanders’ draft experience proved far different than anticipated. Once viewed as a potential top ten selection, the former Colorado Buffalo quarterback watched as teams passed on him through the first four rounds. Cleveland eventually selected him with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding him alongside Gabriel, who went 94th overall.

The early returns suggest Sanders is already making his presence felt despite being just two days into the process.

His college credentials certainly support the optimism. At Colorado, Sanders captured the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and earned Second-team AP All-American recognition.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Sanders brings unique preparation to the professional level, having been coached by his father, Coach Prime, throughout his development.

