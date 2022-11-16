Browns Nation

3 Players On Browns Offense Who Have Disappointed

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

It is not that unusual for Cleveland Browns fans to look ahead to future years with some games left to play.

But to hear, “Wait until next year” before the end of the preseason was a little strange.

That was the result of the 11-game suspension of the Browns’ latest savior, Deshaun Watson.

The thought of a true franchise quarterback guiding Kevin Stefanski’s offense still brings optimism for 2023.

But a lot of folks weren’t ready to dismiss the Browns with Jacoby Brissett back in August.

With a solid defense, improved special teams, and a solid running game, they were sure he could keep playoff hopes alive.

Now that we’ve seen those supporting units fail around Brissett, almost everybody is looking ahead to next year.

But it’s not all on Brissett; here are 3 players on the Browns’ offense who disappointed.

 

Kareem Hunt Flame Out 

Kareem Hunt entered 2022 asking for a trade to a team where his talent would be more utilized in a contract year.

Ultimately, he said he was happy to still be in Cleveland but something is missing from Kareem Hunt’s game.

As good as Nick Chubb is, when Hunt entered games the last 2 seasons, he brought higher energy to the offense.

His explosiveness on the field carried over into the huddle and opponents knew they were still facing an RB-1.

It’s not just his career-worst 3.8 yards-per-carry and 6.4 yards-per-catch that has Hunt on this list.

Hunt appears to have lost some of his mojo in what he might sense is his final season in Cleveland.

 

The Invisible Third Wide Receiver 

Cleveland Browns fans have a habit of making too much out of preseason game performances.

Some of us are still waiting for the likes of Khadarel Hodge and Ja’Marcus Bradley to emerge elsewhere as All-Pros.

But this year, we had the hands of David Bell, the deceptive speed of Michael Woods, and the hype of Anthony Schwartz.

And even though the rest of the NFL called our receiving corps thin, we “knew” we had a surprise in there somewhere.

Maybe things will be different when Deshaun Watson extends the receiving box.

But even with David Njoku out of the mix, it’s rare someone other than Amari Cooper or DPJ comes down with a pass.

 

Excitable Jacoby Brissett 

Jacoby Brissett put up more-than-sufficient numbers this season to earn a job somewhere in 2023.

But the Browns’ dismal 3-6 record could easily be flipped if Jacoby Brissett had “it.”

Starting quarterbacks have to be able to deliver “it” at big moments all season long, and Brissett constantly fails.

We could excuse Brissett’s bad showing in Week 1 to his admitted case of nerves related to his first start.

But his pattern of playing a solid game only to throw a boneheaded pass with the game on the line is unacceptable.

Even in Miami Sunday, Brissett’s demeanor and command changed once the Browns entered “must-score” territory.

And that is unacceptable from a veteran quarterback.

  1. Anonymous says

    The brownies sucks for years they continue letting there fans and they don’t care I’ve seen better high school game played that was better than the clowns

  2. Henrik Jeppsson says

    The problem with Hunt is the same problem we have with Chubb. We do not let them run and do what they do best. It´s as simple as that. We should have been a tough top running team this season and only used Brissett for short passes. Not playing him like an All-pro starter! Instead so many other teams have come out running strong and won games! What the hell is Stefanski trying to do? When even opposing teams ask you why you dont run the ball more, it´s time to listen!!

