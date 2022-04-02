3 Players The Browns Could Draft In Round 2

The Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft due to the Deshaun Watson trade.

That selection is just one of the six picks given to the Houston Texans.

Houston also receives Cleveland’s fourth-rounder this year, plus the Browns’ first and third-rounders in 2023.

The Browns’ 2024 first and fourth-round selections complete the Texans’ haul.

Therefore, Cleveland does not select until the second round at 44th overall.

Glaring Needs For The Browns

The Watson trade addressed their need for a quarterback, even if there’s no clarity regarding Baker Mayfield‘s situation.

Yet even with that transaction, the Browns still have several holes to fill.

They need more talent at wide receiver despite getting Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

While a change in atmosphere will help the Pro Bowl wideout bounce back from a down season, he and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the only viable options for the team at the position.

Meanwhile, the Browns also need a nose tackle or an interior defensive lineman because it’s not enough having Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott as their top options.

Cleveland might also need more depth at defensive end, especially if they don’t re-sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Based on those scenarios, here’s who the Browns could select in round two of the 2022 draft.

3. Perrion Winfrey – Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma

Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travis Jones will likely be taken in the first round.

If that happens, Winfrey is the next best option based on the Browns’ Base 4-3 defense.

He is a disruptive force that became part of the 2020 Second-Team All-Big 12 after finishing with six tackles for losses and three pass breakups.

🧵 DT #8 Perrion Winfrey

Perrion is a strong undersized defensive lineman. His go to move is a speed to power move like what us Bengals fans saw with Lawson. He has good footwork and footspeed which helps a lot with this move. Here he speeds past the C and shows great pursuit pic.twitter.com/mUpc0i3VGY — NathanAmsdenNFL (@NathanAmsdenNFL) March 29, 2022

His decision to play his senior season proved to be a good one after making a name for himself during the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Winfrey’s ability to barge into the backfield also boosts the Browns’ run defense inside the line.

2. Arnold Ebiketie – Defensive End, Penn State

The Browns brought in Chase Winovich and Taven Bryan to add depth at defensive end.

But the team would still be better off if they could re-sign Clowney.

However, they may not be going that route, so it is possible to use their second-round pick for an edge rusher.

The 2022 draft has a deep class at defensive end, with Aidan Hutchinson projected to go number one overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is the area of Arnold Ebiketie's game that has jumped out to me more as I've watched several games on All-22. He has underrated power as a rusher and coupled with his quickness slanting inside, he can be a real problem penetrating gaps to disrupt the pocket. pic.twitter.com/KS9tqdNy0j — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 28, 2022

Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson, and George Karlaftis will likely hear their names in the first round.

Ebiketie is the next best talent if all of those prospects are already off the board.

He may be undersized, but he finished his final year at Penn State with 62 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

His quickness will give him an advantage as he goes around the corner.

1. Jahan Dotson – Wide Receiver, Penn State

If the Browns are going for offense, Dotson might still be available once they are on the clock.

But just like edge rushers, the 2022 draft is also deep at wide receiver.

The Indianapolis Colts will be drafting two spots before Cleveland and will likely take Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.

Jahan Dotson looks like he plays with stickum. unreal hands and body control pic.twitter.com/qUb27LKV8y — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) April 1, 2022

Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave, George Pickens, and Jameson Williams might be taken in round one.

Dotson may end up being selected in the first round as well.

But if he’s there, general manager Andrew Berry should not waste time drafting a player of his caliber.