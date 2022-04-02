Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns, David Njoku Working On Extension

Report: Browns, David Njoku Working On Extension

By

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Tight end David Njoku worried Cleveland Browns fans when he posted this tweet.

Why would he request a trade now that he will be a projected starter next season?

Would he go elsewhere even if Deshaun Watson is already with the Browns?

His post was shared by NFL insiders like Ari Meirov and Ian Rapoport in hopes of delivering the news first.

But a few minutes later, the former Miami Hurricane revealed that it was an April Fools Day prank.

The Browns faithful had relief knowing that he was messing around.

After all, he had a decent season with 475 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s not at par with the 639 yards he had in 2018, but it’s commendable considering he had to share time with Austin Hooper.

It’s also an improvement from the 213 yards he had in 2020.

Watson’s arrival should cause an uptick in Njoku’s production.

For that reason, the Browns would like to lock him up long-term.

 

Contract Negotiations For Njoku Are Under Way

Rapoport bounced back from his earlier blunder by sharing an update regarding Njoku’s contract talks.

It’s good news that the Browns and Njoku are making progress with their negotiations.

The $11 million franchise tag they gave him was an excellent move to have him for a least one more season.

More importantly, it buys them time to complete the extension before the July 15 deadline.

While there’s no update about the Browns’ offer, they may start with a four-year, $44 million deal.

It’s the same amount Hooper signed in 2020, and it’s a fair price considering the two tight ends’ comparable stats.

Njoku is tied with Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz as the sixth highest-paid tight end with the franchise tag.

However, it’s hard to put him closer to George Kittle’s $15 million annual average value.

It’s also fair to offer Njoku a deal lower than Hunter Henry’s $12.5 million salary.

Since Rapoport said that the contract talks are going along well, there’s a possibility that the franchise tag value will be close to the annual value of Njoku’s new deal.

If they offer a four-year deal, there might be a possible opt-out after two years.

The Browns would also defer more money to the latter years for better salary cap management.

 

Sweetening The Contract With Incentives

There’s also a possibility that the Browns will offer a lower base salary and beef up Njoku’s potential earnings through bonuses and incentives.

They might challenge him to unlock more earnings by elevating his game.

When that happens, both sides will get their money’s worth.

His production will depend on the Browns’ approach in the coming days, especially in the draft.

As of this writing, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are their top receivers.

However, there’s a possibility that the Browns may draft another wideout with the 44th overall selection.

Adding another athlete to their receiving corps will affect the potential increase in Njoku’s stats.

But having the incentives in place will motivate their primary tight end to become a more prominent contributor on offense.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/2/22)
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Jacoby Brissett Says He Is Ready To Step In And Lead Browns
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Is Jacob Phillips Primed For A Breakout Year In 2022?

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/2/22)

No more pages to load