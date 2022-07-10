Browns Nation

3 QB’s Besides Garoppolo The Browns Could Pursue If Watson Is Suspended

By

NFL logo in locker room

 

With the hearings still going on over Deshaun Watson and his possible suspension, the Cleveland Browns will need a replacement for him during his suspension.

A favorite candidate for the job is Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, his contract might be too much for a team that just took a hit to trade Baker Mayfield.

If they pass on Garoppolo, what three other quarterbacks could they get for the short-term to fill in?

 

3. Cam Newton

So maybe Browns Nation might not like option one, but he’s shown he can play at a high level.

However, some might think that his time has come and gone in the NFL.

While that could be true, he could at least help keep the Browns in contention for the 2022 season.

He’s like Watson, who uses his feet to make plays when under pressure.

He also wants to prove he’s still a starting quarterback in the NFL.

That mindset has been a part of him since the Panthers let him go in 2020.

While him learning the playbook could be an issue, something he admitted hurt him in Carolina and New England, he’s better than nothing.

With him realizing his problems, and a desire to be a starter again, it might fuel him to bring success to Cleveland.

It could also give the Browns a great bargaining chip next year if he does well for them filling in for Watson.

 

2. Colin Kaepernick

While some might not like this option, he’s another quarterback with Super Bowl experience and a desire to play again.

Putting aside his past, you see a quarterback out here working out with players to show he’s still got it.

Some of those players include the Browns’ current wide receiver Jakeem Grant and tight end David Njoku.

So he’s already built a chemistry with some key players from the Browns 2022 roster.

This would be great for both him and the Browns, as all he would need to do next is learn the playbook.

So while his past might sour some fans, giving him a chance in Cleveland could help the team weather the Watson storm.

 

1. Taylor Heinicke

With the list of free agent quarterbacks being slim, the Browns could make a trade for a cheaper option over Garoppolo.

That last option would be Taylor Heinicke from the Washington Commanders.

He’s proven he can go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL during a playoff game.

He’s also good with teams that are run heavy, which suits him in Cleveland.

So he’s a proven quarterback that could help Cleveland in their time of need.

He’s also a quarterback the Commanders might part ways with.

This is because they have Carson Wentz as starting QB and they got Sam Howell during the 2022 NFL Draft.

With their starter in place, and their future QB in Howell, the right offer might get Cleveland Heinicke.

He’s a smart player that is good as both a starter and a backup.

That’s what makes him the best quarterback to fill in for Watson while the Browns try to remain competitive.

