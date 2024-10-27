3 Ravens Defenders Are Inactive For Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the least healthy teams in the NFL over the past two seasons, and today’s list of inactive players reaffirms that.

Cleveland will be without six players – quarterback Bailey Zappe, safety Ronnie Hickman, running back Jerome Ford, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson – for today’s contest against Baltimore.

The Ravens will also be missing three key players today, too.

Browns insider Tony Grossi announced Baltimore’s decision on three key defenders on X today, revealing which players would not be active against Cleveland.

“Ravens without three key defenders today — CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Nate Wiggins & OLB David Ojabo,” Grossi wrote.

The Browns will need any help the team can get as their offense has sputtered to start the season.

Cleveland has yet to score more than 18 points in any contest this season, a futility mark that is unrivaled in the past decade.

Quarterback Jameis Winston will take over the reins for the offense today after starter Deshaun Watson was lost for the season in last week’s game against the Bengals.

Watson suffered an Achilles tear in his right leg, and his surgery to repair the issue on Friday included positive news that he should be back at full strength next season.

The Browns will also be without running back Jerome Ford, although starter Nick Chubb is expected to lead the squad today in this AFC North matchup.

Cleveland is looking to snap its five-game losing streak in today’s game.

