Myles Garrett Shows Up To Game In Wild Halloween Costume

Things haven’t been too fun for the 1-6 Cleveland Browns this season, and with a daunting matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the team is searching for anything that can change the vibes in the building and spark some positive momentum that can be carried into the second half of the year.

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett took it upon himself to lighten the mood before today’s battle, and after so many years of terminating opposing quarterbacks, he decided to take that term a bit more literally on Sunday morning.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video on X of Garrett walking into Huntington Bank Field dressed as Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator just a few days before Halloween.

Strictly from a costume perspective, Garrett did an incredible job with this look, and at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, he is even bigger and more imposing than the actual Terminator as Arnold stands at just 6-foot-2.

Garrett has seen his name pop up in trade rumors quite a bit lately, but those reports were refuted late this week, and Garrett should be sticking around this organization long after this year’s trade deadline.

Teammate Za’Darius Smith has become a prime trade candidate given the one year remaining on his contract and his renewed production after a down year in 2023.

It’s nice to see that the trade rumors haven’t gotten to Garrett and he is still having fun despite the 1-6 record.

This costume will be tough to beat, and we’ll see if any other Browns show up wearing their Sunday best for the Ravens game.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 6 Players Are Inactive For Ravens Game