Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Reasons To Be Excited About New Kicker Cade York

3 Reasons To Be Excited About New Kicker Cade York

By

Cade York #36 of the LSU Tigers kick a field goal during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Have you heard Cleveland Browns fans shouting from the rooftops that the team drafted LSU kicker Cade York last weekend?

It is a big deal because this team has not had a star kicker since Phil Dawson left a decade ago.

York has the makings of a franchise kicker which is why fans are so excited about him.

Here are three other reasons there is so much excitement about York.

 

1. He Is Young

The Browns have proven that finding a quality kicker is difficult.

Even trickier is finding a young kicker that can hopefully grow with the team over a long career.

York is 21 years old, and he is eager to make his mark in the NFL and in Cleveland.

 

2. He Is Accurate

It doesn’t matter who the kicker is if he is not accurate.

York missed only four extra points in his three-year career at LSU.

He missed 12 field goals.

It is worth noting that he missed all four extra points and six field goals in his first season.

That means he was perfect on extra points for two seasons and only missed six field goals in two years also.

Any way you look at those numbers, you can draw the conclusion that York is accurate, and he got better as his LSU career commenced.

 

3. He Can Compete With Top Notch AFC North Kickers

The AFC North is a juggernaut of quality kickers.

Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson, and Chris Boswell are the kickers York is up against in at least 6 out of his 17 NFL games each season.

He has to be on his game because those three do not miss much.

York will compete well with this esteemed company.

If you don’t believe me, listen to what his former LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon had to say about him.

“This guy’s got all the DNA you look for. He’s got work ethic. His leg is so dadgum strong. He’s got a really strong leg, and he’s a guy that can figure things out. If he misses a kick, he’ll go look at it, evaluate it and he’ll fix it himself. I’m very biased, but I think it’s a heck of a pick.”

The excitement is warranted, and the hype is real for Cade York.

Fall Sundays at FirstEnergy Stadium just got a lot more fun thinking about what York is capable of doing to help the Browns win games.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Betting Odds Released On Where Mayfield Will Play Next Season
3 Things To Know About Catherine Raiche
Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
3 Things To Know About Browns TE Marcus Santos-Silva

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Betting Odds Released On Where Mayfield Will Play Next Season

No more pages to load