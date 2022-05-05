3 Reasons To Be Excited About New Kicker Cade York

Have you heard Cleveland Browns fans shouting from the rooftops that the team drafted LSU kicker Cade York last weekend?

It is a big deal because this team has not had a star kicker since Phil Dawson left a decade ago.

York has the makings of a franchise kicker which is why fans are so excited about him.

Cade York's 57-yarder in the fog to upset Florida was AWESOME. The @Browns have a new kicker. pic.twitter.com/KDfLgAdtLf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2022

Here are three other reasons there is so much excitement about York.

1. He Is Young

The Browns have proven that finding a quality kicker is difficult.

Even trickier is finding a young kicker that can hopefully grow with the team over a long career.

York is 21 years old, and he is eager to make his mark in the NFL and in Cleveland.

2. He Is Accurate

MAKE FIELD GOALS ACCURATE AGAIN! Welcome to the Browns Cade York!! pic.twitter.com/AHlw8Uukh9 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 30, 2022

It doesn’t matter who the kicker is if he is not accurate.

York missed only four extra points in his three-year career at LSU.

He missed 12 field goals.

It is worth noting that he missed all four extra points and six field goals in his first season.

That means he was perfect on extra points for two seasons and only missed six field goals in two years also.

Any way you look at those numbers, you can draw the conclusion that York is accurate, and he got better as his LSU career commenced.

3. He Can Compete With Top Notch AFC North Kickers

The AFC North is a juggernaut of quality kickers.

The Bengals do not make the Super Bowl run without Evan McPherson. The Browns haven't had consistent kicking since 2012 with Phil Dawson. Chase McLaughlin made 40% of his kicks from 40-49 yards in 2021. Cade York is a great pick every day of the week. pic.twitter.com/CYwY1a7di6 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 1, 2022

Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson, and Chris Boswell are the kickers York is up against in at least 6 out of his 17 NFL games each season.

He has to be on his game because those three do not miss much.

York will compete well with this esteemed company.

If you don’t believe me, listen to what his former LSU special teams coach Greg McMahon had to say about him.

“This guy’s got all the DNA you look for. He’s got work ethic. His leg is so dadgum strong. He’s got a really strong leg, and he’s a guy that can figure things out. If he misses a kick, he’ll go look at it, evaluate it and he’ll fix it himself. I’m very biased, but I think it’s a heck of a pick.”

The excitement is warranted, and the hype is real for Cade York.

Fall Sundays at FirstEnergy Stadium just got a lot more fun thinking about what York is capable of doing to help the Browns win games.