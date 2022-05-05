Betting Odds Released On Where Mayfield Will Play Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have more quarterbacks than they need.

The roster contains Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Baker Mayfield.

In addition, Alcorn State’s Felix Harper has been invited to the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

There will be at least one odd man out, and that is most likely Mayfield.

Because there is a wager for everything, Pro Football Focus has released the betting odds for which team will be Mayfield’s landing spot.

The results may surprise you; check it out.

Where will Baker Mayfield be at the start of next season? 🤔 (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/NGVPeirIA4 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) May 4, 2022

Leading Team Changes Daily

Each day there is a new headline as to where Mayfield will move to.

Early on, it was the Seattle Seahawks who are counting on Drew Lock as their QB1, and during the draft, there was widespread speculation he would end up with the Carolina Panthers and compete with Sam Darnold for the QB1 position.

Then, there was the thought that the Texans, who did not request him in the initial Watson trade, would pick him up, but they appear to be content with Davis Mills.

There is also a school of thought that Mayfield will be a member of the Atlanta Falcons by Week 1 of the 2022 season and challenge Marcus Mariota for the QB1 position.

Last but not least is the Cleveland Browns who emerge as the PFF oddsmakers’ favorite right now.

Many believe there is a chance Mayfield stays with the Browns and plays instead of Watson in 2022.

These are the same people who believe that in light of MLB’s suspension of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Watson could be suspended for a longer duration than anyone initially anticipated.

Do you think the MLB’s 2 year suspension of Trevor Bauer puts pressure on the #NFL when it comes to punishing #Browns QB Deshaun Watson? pic.twitter.com/fKzQy90Qwp — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) May 2, 2022

Conclusion

The only safe theory is that Baker Mayfield is a member of the Cleveland Browns today.

It seems unlikely that he will be on the Browns’ roster in Week 1.

The Browns have too many quarterbacks.

If Watson is suspended, it will be Brissett’s job to lead the Browns in the interim.

The Mayfield madness is going to continue until he is traded or released, and no one really knows when or who will be involved at that time.