Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us.

And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller.

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team in any way possible, and won’t pass up a perceived bargain.

But there is a worst-case scenario brewing that could prompt an explosion of activity from the Cleveland front office.

Losing to the rival Bengals on Halloween night leaves Cleveland just 1-2 in their division and 1-5 in the AFC.

Jacoby Brissett has 3 more games in front of him, and there is no guarantee a rusty Deshaun Watson runs the table.

With the season lost, it might be time to show his players and coaches that the status quo is not acceptable.

And with a bye week to let the dust settle, here are 3 surprising moves the Browns could make at the trade deadline.

 

Berry Sacrifices Ward For Picks

Nothing less than a franchise quarterback would make Andrew Berry agree to trade away his highest future draft picks.

And nothing less than future high picks would allow Berry to deal a top-notch cornerback like Denzel Ward.

Kansas City’s loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, and their overall 30th-ranked pass defense, prompt the move.

Berry simply can’t turn down the Chiefs’ offer of a first- and a conditional 3/4th-round pick for Ward.

The blockbuster deal also offers Berry some relief from his pending salary cap challenges.

And it puts the young tandem of Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson in the spotlight over the final 8 games.

 

Berry Sends 2 To Miami 

Miami lost their starting safety, Brandon Jones, to a knee injury in last week’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And while Raheem Mostert seems to have settled their perpetual search for a running back, his injury history is concerning.

John Johnson needs to go, and the excitement over Tua Tagovailoa’s season might spark a more spirited effort from JJIII.

Kareem Hunt is at worst part of a committee with Mostert, and at best, he finds a home as Miami’s long-sought workhorse.

Berry can limit the damage from the Denzel Ward deal by obtaining one of Miami’s young backup cornerbacks.

Or he might prefer to replace some of his expended draft picks for 2023 or 2024.

 

Berry Purges Players and Coaches 

Part of Paul DePodesta’s mantra of success is continuity at the top.

And Kevin Stefanski arguably deserves some time with Deshaun Watson after dealing with lesser quarterbacks so far.

But it will be up to a new defensive coordinator to pick up the post-trade deadline pieces in Cleveland.

And special teams coach Mike Preifer exits along with Joe Woods.

Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski is tasked with evaluating the potential of Jerome Ford, bumped ahead of D’Ernest Johnson.

And other young players will get a chance to fill the limited roles of Demetric Felton and Anthony Schwartz.

It’s not quite a white flag, especially if the moves prompt some urgency from the remaining players and coaches.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NFL logo on floor
3 Players Who Could Help The Browns At The Trade Deadline
Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game
Bernie Kosar Says “I’m Literally Sick,” About Ravens Loss
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
3 Teams That Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Players Who Could Help The Browns At The Trade Deadline

No more pages to load