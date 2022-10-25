3 Players Who Could Help The Browns At The Trade Deadline

Andrew Berry is reportedly dangling a few of his veteran players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns‘ GM is locked into selling mode.

Berry is always looking ahead and trying to improve his roster.

With his toughest salary cap challenge ahead of him, adding some second-half salary costs to his rollover total is prudent.

I just have a feeling the #NFL trade deadline is going to be extra spicy this year. — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) October 22, 2022

But so is trying out a potentially inexpensive contributor or three over the last 8-9 games of this season.

Several available players fit Berry’s favorite reclamation model of struggling former first-round talents on cheap contracts.

And there are good players buried on deep rosters who might just need a chance to play.

Here are 3 players who might help the Browns at the trade deadline.

Jerry Tillery, DT- Chargers

Los Angles’ Jerry Tillery racked up 7.5 sacks and 43 quarterback pressures from his interior spot the past 2 seasons.

But his role is diminished in the Chargers’ rotation this year and he is getting fewer than half the snaps.

In his more limited time, Tillery is not putting up his usual stat line.

Come for the beautiful Jerry Tillery pass rush move, stay for the IRL Madden fumble glitch. pic.twitter.com/tvs9nzN8Lx — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 6, 2022

But he remains a quietly effective force in the middle, difficult to move and potentially disruptive.

This is a trade partner in need of offensive line help, and they might be willing to pay a premium for tackle Jack Conklin.

Each team gets immediate help and the first shot at signing a future need, as well.

Noah Igbinoghene, CB- Dolphins

Another player pushed down on the roster by more accomplished teammates, Noah Igbinoghene, is looking for a chance.

The former 2021 first-round draft pick only played in 10 games with 2 starts so far in Miami.

And with their deep and accomplished group of corners, Igbinoghene is not finding the time to develop his NFL game.

Noah Igbinoghene with his first career NFL interception to seal the win 🔥#AUNEXTLEVEL 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1cROafVzvf — Auburn DieHards (@DiehardsAuburn) October 24, 2022

Cleveland could fill Greedy Williams’ roster spot with another former first-rounder if they can make a deal with Miami.

Raheem Mostert looks good right now, but his injury history might make the Dolphins a match for Kareem Hunt.

And with a little luck, Igbinoghene will battle Martin Emerson for a bigger role in Cleveland’s cornerback rotation.

Clelin Ferrell, Edge- Raiders

Las Vegas put another player on the trade block that fits Andrew Berry’s favored-target status.

Clelin Ferrell is a former first-round draft pick who had some moments but hasn’t exactly set the NFL on fire.

After netting only 8 sacks over his first 3 seasons, Ferrell is stuck in a backup role in the Raiders’ rotation.

4th & inches was the big play of the game for the #Raiders. Johnathan Hankins, Clelin Ferrell, & Cory Littleton all impacted this play.. pic.twitter.com/DzucxkVFZB — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) September 14, 2020

He is a free agent at the end of the season and can’t expect much more than a one-year prove-it deal.

Cleveland can afford to give him the closest look-see for the rest of this year.

And if they feel he deserves it, they’d have the first shot at signing him as an economical piece of their 2023 edge rotation.