3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia.

With the second preseason game traditionally being the game in which very few starters for either team play, the Browns’ depth was on full display during Sunday’s battle.

The final chapter in a very busy week in Cleveland revealed many important takeaways, but here, we will focus that long list on three.

1. Joshua Dobbs has established himself as QB2 going forward

For the second straight week, Joshua Dobbs shined during his time on the field.

Before this preseason many in Cleveland were unfamiliar with Dobbs, but through two preseason games, the former fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh has put Browns fans on notice.

In his limited playing time this preseason, Dobbs has completed 72 percent of his passes, racked up 249 passing yards and a passing touchdown, along with contributing 56 yards and also scoring a touchdown on the ground.

With Deshaun Watson being suspended for the first eleven games of the season, the Browns needed to find a backup to Jacoby Brissett in case of injury.

Dobbs has been impressive during his on-field reps, and his performance during the preseason has shown Cleveland that not only do they have their QB2 during Watson’s absence, but they may have stumbled into their back-up for years to come.

2. One of the Browns RBs has to go

The Browns inarguably have the most talented runningback room in the NFL.

With Nick Chubb leading the pack, Kareem Hunt and Dearnest Johson made up the most lethal trio of runners the NFL had to offer in 2021, but with the acquisition of Jerome Ford, Cleveland now has an undeniable surplus at the position.

Ford, alongside Dobbs and fellow rookie Martin Emerson has been one of the most impressive players on Cleveland’s roster during the preseason.

you had to do him like that, @JeromeFord ?! 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/JRgqXc6OpK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2022

With Hunt already voicing his frustrations with his current contract situation and Johnson being on a one-year deal, it could be in Cleveland’s best interest to move one of the two backs in exchange for draft capital or players at positions of need, such as WR or DT.

3. Cade York is the solution to the Browns’ kicking problems

Despite a miss from 55 yards, Cade York proved what Browns’ fans were hoping he would on Sunday.

York drilled attempts from both 19 and 50 yards, and on his miss from 55, York was rushed into his kick because of a substitution miscommunication, and York still narrowly missed.

York’s miss from 55 had more than enough distance and could have easily gone in from 60+ yards.

Cade York just made a 63y FG into the Dawg Pound in pre-game warmups. He missed his 1st tries from 54 & 58, then reloaded and made them. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 21, 2022

If York can continue to live up to his fourth-round billing, Cleveland will have found their best kicker since the legendary Phil Dawson.

With York seeming more than capable of drilling bombs from 50+ yards, the Browns hope to join the rest of the AFC North in boasting a reliable kicker who you can count on at the end of games.