3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game

The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster.

Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot.

Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

After the two held joint practices this past week, both sides held out some of their top players ahead of the second preseason game.

While the Browns lost 21-20, a couple of players shined through a rainy and cloudy afternoon.

Josh Dobbs

With Deshaun Watson out for 11 games, quarterback depth is important for the Browns.

Jacoby Brissett, the Browns starting quarterback while Watson serves his suspension, did not appear in Sunday’s game.

That gave way to Josh Dobbs who made the most of his opportunity for more snaps.

He produced the highlight of the day with a 36-yard scramble on Cleveland’s opening offensive drive.

THEY CAN'T BRING DOWN JOSH DOBBS ON THE SCRAMBLE 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SOrVHmN9qN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2022

One snap later, Dobbs punched it into the endzone.

Josh Dobbs keeps it himself 💪pic.twitter.com/dVnBVKGBNF — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 21, 2022

Dobbs delivered with his arm as well, completing 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards.

So far this preseason, Dobbs has completed 72% of his passes with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Don’t tell some that Brissett has the starting job locked up.

Jacoby Brissett might have to suit up for preseason Week 3 at this rate. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 21, 2022

With Josh Rosen struggling against the Eagles, Dobbs is putting some distance between himself and Rosen if nothing else.

Tony Fields II

The linebacker position is one with good competition this preseason.

Perhaps the best one on the field Sunday for the Browns was Tony Fields II.

Speed and athleticism is what stood out the most on Sunday for Fields.

Those were two of his areas of strength coming out of West Virginia.

So far this preseason, he’s had a chance to showcase that a bit.

#Browns Defenders @ Jags (per PFF) Top 3

1 – Martin Emerson

2 – Chris Odom

3 – Tony Fields Bottom 3

31 – Jacob Phillips

T29 – Ronnie Harrison

T29 – Sione Takitaki — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) August 13, 2022

Browns' defensive scheme is built to string out plays and let their talented DEs and athletic linebackers flow to the ball making plays off the edge. Guys like Tony Fields look great when it works. But that interior, even if it's backups right now… — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) August 21, 2022

He finished Sunday with six total tackles but made his presence known while out there.

Tony Fields is a dude we have talked about on the pod as an interesting depth player to watch since he was drafted. Just keeps making plays this preseason showing some dang good tackling #Browns — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) August 21, 2022

Tony Fields having a nice start to the game at LB. His speed is legit — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) August 21, 2022

Defenses in today’s NFL need physical linebackers that can “fly around” the field and make plays.

Fields continues to live up to that description through two weeks of preseason action.

David Bell

The Browns wide receiver room has seen major changes over the past year.

One guy who should see plenty of snaps this season is rookie David Bell.

Sunday, he made his first catch of the preseason.

Rookie WR David Bell gets his first catch as a pro! 📺: #PHIvsCLE on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/GH49hZ3d4L pic.twitter.com/UsJjT1hLoJ — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022

Coming out of Purdue, Bell isn’t wowing anyone with his speed or athleticism.

However, his footwork and route-running ability are what landed him a spot in the NFL.

Finishing Sunday as the Browns’ leading receiver, Bell is starting to show why Cleveland took a chance on him.

Bell did have a drive-ending drop on a third-down situation midway through the second quarter.

He addressed that after the game, admitting the defense spooked him.

#Browns David Bell lamented his 3rd down drop, admitted he heard footsteps pic.twitter.com/5SFAI2OwNV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 21, 2022

With Watson out, it’s crucial for the receivers to make things as easy as possible for Brissett once the season gets underway.

Bell will be counted on to get open with his route-running ability and help sustain long drives.

Aside from the drop, Bell’s potential continues to look promising.