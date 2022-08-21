Browns Nation

3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game

By

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns yells before a play during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster.

Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot.

Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

After the two held joint practices this past week, both sides held out some of their top players ahead of the second preseason game.

While the Browns lost 21-20, a couple of players shined through a rainy and cloudy afternoon.

 

Josh Dobbs

With Deshaun Watson out for 11 games, quarterback depth is important for the Browns.

Jacoby Brissett, the Browns starting quarterback while Watson serves his suspension, did not appear in Sunday’s game.

That gave way to Josh Dobbs who made the most of his opportunity for more snaps.

He produced the highlight of the day with a 36-yard scramble on Cleveland’s opening offensive drive.

One snap later, Dobbs punched it into the endzone.

Dobbs delivered with his arm as well, completing 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards.

So far this preseason, Dobbs has completed 72% of his passes with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Don’t tell some that Brissett has the starting job locked up.

With Josh Rosen struggling against the Eagles, Dobbs is putting some distance between himself and Rosen if nothing else.

 

Tony Fields II

The linebacker position is one with good competition this preseason.

Perhaps the best one on the field Sunday for the Browns was Tony Fields II.

Speed and athleticism is what stood out the most on Sunday for Fields.

Those were two of his areas of strength coming out of West Virginia.

So far this preseason, he’s had a chance to showcase that a bit.

He finished Sunday with six total tackles but made his presence known while out there.

Defenses in today’s NFL need physical linebackers that can “fly around” the field and make plays.

Fields continues to live up to that description through two weeks of preseason action.

 

David Bell

The Browns wide receiver room has seen major changes over the past year.

One guy who should see plenty of snaps this season is rookie David Bell.

Sunday, he made his first catch of the preseason.

Coming out of Purdue, Bell isn’t wowing anyone with his speed or athleticism.

However, his footwork and route-running ability are what landed him a spot in the NFL.

Finishing Sunday as the Browns’ leading receiver, Bell is starting to show why Cleveland took a chance on him.

Bell did have a drive-ending drop on a third-down situation midway through the second quarter.

He addressed that after the game, admitting the defense spooked him.

With Watson out, it’s crucial for the receivers to make things as easy as possible for Brissett once the season gets underway.

Bell will be counted on to get open with his route-running ability and help sustain long drives.

Aside from the drop, Bell’s potential continues to look promising.

