3 Takeaways From Cleveland Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their rookie training camp this week, inviting 26 individuals to participate in the three-day minicamp.

Now that the camp has finished up, fans can start gathering some general idea of what the remainder of the offseason will look like.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns’ three-day rookie camp.

QB Signing Trouble For DTR?

The Browns signed former FCS quarterback Jacob Sirmon to a contract, making him the fifth quarterback Cleveland will have rostered heading into the OTAs.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was awaiting MRI results to determine if he could return to the field during the rookie minicamp for the first time since his injury in December.

Sirmon was the only quarterback at the camp, potentially meaning Thompson-Robinson is not cleared to return and may not be ready for the start of OTAs in nine days.

Tight End Competition For Backup Role

Undrafted free agent Treyton Welch – who played football at Wyoming – impressed coaches during his time on the field.

#Browns UDFA TE Treyton Welch catching a pass at rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/hcazANG530 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 11, 2024

Second-year tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden also attended the rookie camp, a move that is not atypical as several returning athletes use the minicamp as additional reps to prepare for the season.

With star David Njoku clearly in the pole position, Welch will compete with Mitchell-Paden and Jordan Akins to back up the starter.

White Facemasks Make Return

Fans and the media were both excited with one veteran (look) making its return this season.

The team used the rookie minicamp as an opportunity to unveil the Browns’ new helmets for the 2024 season.

.@MichaelHallJr_ putting on the iconic helmet for the first time 🤩 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/KTsFJe2zoP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2024

Expect to see more excitement next week when veteran players take the field for OTAs, appearing for the first time in the returning white facemasks for this season.

NEXT:

Browns Elevate Rookie QB From Try Out To Roster