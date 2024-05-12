Browns Elevate Rookie QB From Try Out To Roster

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp on Sunday, finishing up with a surprise for one of the 26 individuals invited to the camp.

One of the seven individuals listed as trying out for the team earned a contract from the Browns.

On the team’s official Twitter account, Cleveland announced the signing of former Northern Colorado quarterback Jacob Sirmon to join the roster.

The quarterback impressed the coaching staff with his strong arm, becoming the ninth undrafted free agent Cleveland has signed in the past two weeks.

Sirmon will also be the fifth quarterback on the roster, joining Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared video footage of Sirmon in action on Twitter, showing the strong-arm quarterback zipping the ball through the air to a wide receiver target.

Here’s a quick glimpse of #Browns 5th QB Jacob Sirmon, signed today after trying out in rookie minicamp: pic.twitter.com/ItVkPyuZLR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 12, 2024

Sirmon started his college career at the University of Washington, staying at the school for two years before transferring to Central Michigan in 2021.

At Central Michigan, Sirmon completed 61 percent of his passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns.

Sirmon transferred in 2022 to the FCS Northern Colorado Bears, having his most success there at the school.

In total, he completed 56 percent of his passes at Northern Colorado and threw for 1,850 yards and 12 touchdowns as a Bear.

His addition to the roster could mean Dorian Thompson-Robinson – who thought he would be cleared last week to resume practice after his hip injury last year – may not be ready for the start of the OTA period.

