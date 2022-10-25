3 Teams That Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, rumors are flying about which players might be on the move.

And Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, is one of the hottest names out there.

Hunt asked for a trade back in August when extension talks with GM Andrew Berry proved fruitless.

Berry hedged his bets, waiting to see how the team’s uncertain quarterback situation played out.

Kareem Hunt is on the block. I'm told this isn't just a "we listen to everything." #Browns https://t.co/zebC29sKta — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

It is safe to say that if the Browns were 5-2 instead of 2-5, Berry would let Hunt play out his contract in Cleveland.

But with the Browns’ playoff hopes fading fast, it makes sense to get what he can now for his pending free agent.

Thanks to Kevin Stefanski’s limited-mileage running back usage, Hunt has plenty in the tank despite his 27 years.

Here are 3 teams that can trade for Kareem Hunt.

Buffalo Bills Go All In

Fans and players in Buffalo believe this is finally their Super Bowl season.

And the team seems hesitant to shake up the roster that grew into this year’s elite AFC team.

But they have gotten by with a glaring weakness at the running back position.

Devin Singletary is adequate alongside his running quarterback, Josh Allen.

But neither Singletary, Zach Moss, nor rookie James Cook is putting fear into any defense’s heart.

Kareem Hunt and his multi-faceted skillset upgrade the position and could be the final piece of a championship team.

L.A. Rams Replace Cam

Los Angeles might be one of the most impatient teams in the NFL, eschewing the draft for more immediate impact players.

And with a disgruntled Cam Akers reportedly on the move, they can use a little more impact right now.

LA made a big offer to the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey that just wasn’t enough.

Should the #Rams make a trade for #Browns running back Kareem Hunt? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r0ziOPFA9A — Chase Oscar (@rams_dfa) October 25, 2022

But if they can get something worthwhile for Akers, they could have plenty to deal for Kareem Hunt.

Darrell Henderson Jr might deserve a shot at the starting role, but a re-energized Hunt could take over quickly.

And Matthew Stafford can use an excellent blocking and check-down back like the Browns’ current backup.

Arizona Cardinals Could Call

D’Andre Hopkins returned from his PED suspension last Sunday and suddenly all was right with the Cardinals’ offense.

And as the trade deadline approaches, Arizona finds itself just a game out of first place in the competitive NFC West.

But they also find themselves with a banged-up James Conner and a couple of unproven, young players at running back.

Kareem Hunt would not be denied the touchdown 💪 📺: #CLEvsPIT on NBCpic.twitter.com/gcridBoIcw — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) January 11, 2021

Kareen Hunt brings the same versatility that a healthier Conner brought last season.

He can line up and run, catch, or block from anywhere and he adds an excellent goal-line option for Kyler Murray.

And such a player can add even more twists to the exciting Cardinals offense.