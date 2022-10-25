Ex Browns Legend Criticizes Team On Twitter

No one can argue with the fact that the Cleveland Browns are struggling.

The team went from 2-1 after Week 3 with a lot of potential to 2-5 after Week 7 with many injuries and questions.

Fans have been questioning the coaching and personnel decisions for weeks, but it took until the Week 7 Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots for former Brown Eric Metcalf to weigh in.

To be fair, Metcalf said what many were thinking, especially while watching the Bears’ offensive line and running game dominate the Patriots at the line of scrimmage in Foxboro.

What Metcalf Said

He wrote:

“The Bears are beating the h$%% out of the Patriots because thus far they have run the ball 42 times for 241 yards. We [the Browns] passed 45 times and only rushed it 16 times. Someone help me understand.”

The Bears are beating the hell out of the Patriots because thus far they have run the ball 42 times for 241 yds. We passed 45 times and only rushed it 16 times. Someone help me understand🤷🏾‍♂️ — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) October 25, 2022

Metcalf is not wrong, and the Browns, under Kevin Stefanski, even in 2021, seemed to abandon the running game in key games.

Nick Chubb is the best player on the Browns team, and despite all of the noise and dysfunction surrounding him, he is having a career-best season.

Why do the Browns, a run-first team, the strategy that everyone acknowledges is the team’s bread-and-butter, do this?

With Kareem Hunt officially on the trade block per Brad Stainbrook, what would a Hunt trade mean for the Browns’ running game?

Kareem Hunt is on the block. I'm told this isn't just a "we listen to everything." #Browns https://t.co/zebC29sKta — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

Will the team use Nick Chubb more, put D’Ernest Johnson in plays designed for Kareem Hunt, or continue to employ this plan of trying to pass the ball down the field?

No one knows, in fact, all of us need help understanding.