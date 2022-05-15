3 Things Browns Fans Will Be Watching In Training Camp

Andrew Berry still has a little tweaking to do with the Cleveland Browns 2022 roster.

But several storylines and position battles are falling into place as the preseason approaches.

And by the time the team’s minicamp opens in June, all eyes will be on a certain player or two.

Putting the work in. pic.twitter.com/3Ty3GHHdDj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2022

Well, except for the eyes focused on another position group… or the eyes watching that other competition…

Okay, so there are a lot of things Browns fans should check out as the team prepares for the 2022 NFL season.

But here are 3 things a lot of Browns fans will be watching in training camp.

1. The QB-to-Wide Receiver Connection

Kevin Stefanski said he expects his receivers will be better with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

And as if to illustrate his point, the team released a video of Watson hitting Jamarcus Bradley on a practice pass.

There was no defense, no pass rush, and perfect weather on the seam pass to the back of the end zone.

But there was a noticeable difference in the delivery compared to a typical Baker Mayfield toss in the same situation.

DW4 tossing it up to Ja'Marcus Bradley pic.twitter.com/Yc8q9v4heh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2022

Watson’s pass was appropriately high at the point of the catch, but it had the touch to fall into the receiver’s hands.

One criticism of Mayfield was that he threw difficult passes, including high passes with too much zip.

Cleveland’s new quarterback led the league in passing partly because he delivers a more catchable ball.

And fans can look forward to seeing more big plays from wide receivers with time to adjust and run after the catch.

2. Rookie Pass Rushers

As of this writing, the Browns have not added a veteran pass rusher to line up opposite Myles Garrett.

And while Jadeveon Clowney or another veteran is likely in the plans, fans really want to see what the new guys do.

Perrion Winfrey became an instant fan favorite with an animated post-NFL Draft interview.

But coaches spoke even higher of their second 3rd-round pick, Alex Wright.

Perrion Winfrey (#8) completely destroying this Oklahoma State run play. #Browns

pic.twitter.com/9NdgR66D3c — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) May 11, 2022

They envision him doing even more than he did in college, namely rushing inside the tackles to apply pressure.

And 7th-rounder Isaiah Thomas might prove to be better than any of them.

Thomas’ stock dropped after a DUI charge and sloppy senior year, but he could have been a mid-round pick in 2021.

All three could be in the 2022 rotation, especially if they win some battles with the offensive line in training camp.

3. Just Kicking Around

Andrew Berry lost out on drafting the kicker he wanted in 2021 because he waited one round too many.

Not about to fall victim again, he pulled the trigger on Cade York in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And critics might say it was a tad early, but the GM doubled down by releasing every other kicker on the roster.

York once kicked a 59-yard field goal in a high school all-star contest.

CADE YORK FROM 57 YARDS FOR THE LSU LEAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/5DMwrExZiI — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

At LSU, he became a legend with a 57-yard upset-clinching field goal into the fog against Florida.

Overall, he hit 16 50-yarders with an 85% overall field goal percentage and hasn’t missed an extra point in 2 years.

But another guy kicking the ball around might steal some attention from York, albeit not in competition.

Cleveland also signed Corey Bojorquez, who loosed several of the longest punts in the NFL the past few seasons.