3 Things Going Wrong For The Browns This Season

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Sunday afternoon didn’t end well in Miami for the Cleveland Browns.

After their 17-39 loss to the Dolphins, the Browns now sit at 3-6 and might have lost a chance to reach the playoffs.

So with the loss, what are three things going wrong for the Browns this season?

 

3. Players Not Taking Responsibility For Mistakes

It’s hard to correct mistakes when players are reluctant to accept responsibility for their mistakes.

This is a major issue for the Cleveland Browns this season, as the team has seen players refusing to take responsibility.

In a tight game against the New York Jets, Denzel Ward gave up a costly touchdown.

It led to people blaming him for blown coverage, which led him to say he was playing a different coverage.

With plenty of blame to go around, few will accept it unconditionally, like Nick Chubb has before.

 

2. Cleveland Browns Aren’t Using Nick Chubb Enough

Before the Cleveland Browns bye-week, Nick Chubb was the leading rusher in the NFL.

However, the way the Browns use him is hurting the team.

He’s averaging just under 18 carries per game.

Compare that to Derrick Henry, who’s averaging over 22 carries per game.

With Chubb being a monster, the team is going in the wrong direction by not using him more.

 

1. Defensive Play Calling

Nothing is worse than the defensive play calling this year for the Cleveland Browns.

Teams like the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots have roasted the defense.

With so many stars on defense, the coaching needs a change for them to make any improvements.

