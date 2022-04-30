3 Things To Know About Browns Kicker Cade York

Andrew Berry is not one to make the same mistake twice, especially in back-to-back NFL Drafts.

Last year, the Cleveland Browns‘ GM waited too long to land the kicker he set his sights on.

Cincinnati drafted Evan McPherson and he made a difference in the Bengals’ playoff season.

With that missed kicker in mind, Cleveland selected LSU kicker Cade York in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That might sound a bit early, but did you know 19 teams drafted kickers in the first 2 rounds over the years.

Fans will expect big things from the 124th overall pick, so here are 3 things to know about Cade York.

1. 50-Yarders Are No Big Thing

Back in the 2020 season, Cade York launched a game-winning 57-yarder through the fog to beat Florida.

But there is no need to worry if that kick was some kind of adrenaline-driven fluke.

LSU gave York 9 more chances to hit from beyond 50 yards, and he nailed 7 of them.

Cade York's 57-yarder in the fog to upset Florida was AWESOME. The @Browns have a new kicker. pic.twitter.com/KDfLgAdtLf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2022

Overall, York is 33/39 over the past two seasons without a missed extra point.

But Chase McLaughlin might still have a role with the Browns.

York did not handle kickoffs during his time at LSU, something to watch in camp.

2. 57 Yards Is Not His Best Kick

Cade York is no late bloomer or college, walk-on kicker.

He played soccer and kicked for the Prosper (Tx) High School football team.

LSU had already secured his commitment when he stunned fans at his last high school game.

Cade York is the highest drafted kicker since Roberto Aguayo in 2016 #Browns @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022

Playing in the Under Armour All-America Game, York launched a 59-yard field goal.

Prior to that game, York’s best had been from 47 yards out.

It’s no wonder he was one of the most recruited kickers out of high school.

3. Ready For Big NFL Crowds

LSU is not exactly a small college environment.

York regularly kicked in front of bigger crowds than most NFL stadiums hold.

He also kicked in a pair of bowl games, including the 2020 College Championship game.

#Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said Mike Priefer spent a good amount of time with Cade York. Said they liked that he kicked in a lot of big games for LSU, a high-powered program. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

It seems unlikely he will be phased by the crowd at FirstEnergy or elsewhere.

York’s big kick against Florida secured the upset over the then 6th-ranked team in the nation.

He went on to win the Associated Press’s SEC first-team honors for the season.