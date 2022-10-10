3 Things To Know About Browns’ LB Deion Jones

Andrew Berry might have just evened the score against the Atlanta Falcons.

One week after limping out of Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 20-23 loss, Berry stole an inside linebacker for the Cleveland Browns.

Former All-Pro Deion Jones, currently on the Falcon’s injured reserve, will need to pass a physical to complete the deal.

But reports indicate that is a formality and Jones is ready to join his new teammates on the field.

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones brings veteran savvy supported by excellent speed, range, and a willingness to hit people to Cleveland’s defense.

PFF graded Jones as a below-average linebacker in 2021, the worst of his 6 seasons to date.

But he still logged 137 tackles among 2 sacks, 8 tackles-for-a-loss, and 4 quarterback hits.

Full terms of the Falcons/Browns deal (trade first reported by @RapSheet), per source … Browns get: LB Deion Jones, 2024 7th-round pick. Falcons get: 2024 6th-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2022

Jones threw in 6 passes defended and a forced fumble before getting a banged-up shoulder repaired in the offseason.

Berry hopes a new start in Cleveland will re-energize Jones and help fix his porous defense.

Here are 3 things to know about the Cleveland Browns’ newest linebacker.

Jones Is Named After NFL Royalty

Plenty of new fathers hope their newborn sons will find stardom in their favorite sport.

Jones’s father was a huge NFL fan and tried to will his son’s future by naming him after former great Deion Sanders.

But just in case that wasn’t enough, the senior Jones provided his son with a special nickname as he grew up.

Deion Jones (via his Instagram). Welcome to the land @debo pic.twitter.com/hFB4UdgziP — Kellen Kihm (@KellenKihm) October 10, 2022

Friends, fans, and family know Deion by the moniker “Debo” which might be better spelled as “De-Bo.”

It is a mash-up of Deion and “Bo”, as in legendary NFL figure, Bo Jackson.

Former LSU teammates gave Jones another nickname, “War Daddy”, that Jones can claim is all about his own style.

Jones Has 5 NFL Touchdowns

Jones fits the bill as a typical Andrew Berry linebacker- light, fast, and strong.

His lateral range and willingness to engage with the ball carrier contribute to his 100-plus tackles per season.

But he’s had a few chances to show off his straightaway speed, too.

Jones has a total of 5 pick-sixes since coming into the NFL, including returns of 90, 67, and 41yards.

But his most memorable pick was a shorter, 27-yard touchdown he scored against Tampa Bay in 2019.

That’s when he picked off Jameis Winston on the very first play of overtime to win a game for the Falcons.

Jones Wants To Make Children’s Lives Better

Atlanta selected Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and gave him a monster contract extension in 2019.

But Jones knows it is the folks who helped raise and guide him that made him a star.

That’s why his Deion Jones Family Foundation focuses much of its work back home in Louisiana.

This is Deion Jones’ 5th INT returned for a touchdown in his career.#LVvsATL pic.twitter.com/PfM4tVLkrc — Brian Jones (@BrianJones_93) November 29, 2020

The 501(c)3 non-profit organization strives to improve the collective lives of youth and their families.

Jones’ foundation believes education is the key to beating poverty, improving health, and enhancing social responsibility.

You can learn more about Deion Jones’ family foundation promotes education at: Deion Jones | Home (djff.org)