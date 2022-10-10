Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)

It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28.

Check out my TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below.

Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Late Night Defensive Help Is Acquired

As previously reported, the Browns negotiated a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Deion Jones.

Jones has been on IR due to lingering issues from off-season shoulder surgery.

Though the team has not officially announced the trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news on Sunday night, and other media outlets corroborated it later in the night.

Full terms of the Falcons/Browns deal (trade first reported by @RapSheet), per source … Browns get: LB Deion Jones, 2024 7th-round pick. Falcons get: 2024 6th-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2022

Terms of the trade include the Browns receiving Jones and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Falcons will get a 6th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jones recently restructured his 4-year $57 million contract.

The financial terms are also favorable for the Browns for 2022.

The #Falcons will carry a $12.14 million dead cap hit in 2023 from Deion Jones, who has no guarantees remaining on his contract beyond 2022. The #Browns owe Jones about $1.39 million in salary for the rest of this season, plus $31,250 for each game he's active. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

The team will pay Jones his $1.39 million salary plus $31,250 for each game he’s active, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It is not hard to figure out why Andrew Berry made it a late night at the office when you consider that the Browns now rank 30th in defensive efficiency through five games.

#Browns now rank 5th in offensive efficiency, 30th in defensive efficiency and 14th on special teams — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 10, 2022

Special teams have been so-so and rank at 14th in efficiency.

Nick Chubb has 500+ rush yards, 7 rush TD and 6.0 yards per carry after 5 games. The last #NFL player to do this? Jim Brown in 1963. #Browns pic.twitter.com/63309Vvdze — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 10, 2022

A backup quarterback, a stellar offensive line, and a superstar running back are putting this team in a position to win games, and the defense is not able to shut things down and secure the victory.

As the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan accurately called it.

“Horrid tackling. Let me reemphasize Horrid tackling”

“Horrid tackling. Let me re emphasize Horrid tackling” Jim Donovan #Browns also.. agreed. This is bad. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) October 9, 2022

Happy Monday Browns fans.

This could be a long week with no rest for the weary because former Browns coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots are coming to town next Sunday.