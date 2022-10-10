Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28.

Check out my TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below.

 

@brownsspice

#Browns #Chargers #BoltUp #LACvsCLE

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Late Night Defensive Help Is Acquired

As previously reported, the Browns negotiated a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Deion Jones.

Jones has been on IR due to lingering issues from off-season shoulder surgery.

Though the team has not officially announced the trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news on Sunday night, and other media outlets corroborated it later in the night.

Terms of the trade include the Browns receiving Jones and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Falcons will get a 6th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jones recently restructured his 4-year $57 million contract.

The financial terms are also favorable for the Browns for 2022.

The team will pay Jones his $1.39 million salary plus $31,250 for each game he’s active, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It is not hard to figure out why Andrew Berry made it a late night at the office when you consider that the Browns now rank 30th in defensive efficiency through five games.

Special teams have been so-so and rank at 14th in efficiency.

A backup quarterback, a stellar offensive line, and a superstar running back are putting this team in a position to win games, and the defense is not able to shut things down and secure the victory.

As the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan accurately called it.

“Horrid tackling. Let me reemphasize Horrid tackling”

Happy Monday Browns fans.

This could be a long week with no rest for the weary because former Browns coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots are coming to town next Sunday.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs
Report: Browns Trade For Falcons LB After Week 5 Chargers Loss
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Studs & Duds From Browns’ Loss To The Chargers
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Things We Learned In The Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Browns Trade For Falcons LB After Week 5 Chargers Loss

No more pages to load