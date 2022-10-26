3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown

The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record.

The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary.

But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on trying to figure something out.

In the past few weeks, the team has traded for LB Deion Jones, signed DT Tyeler Davison and shifted personnel for different schemes.

Now, with the team’s latest attempt to find some answers for this defense, they have signed S Mike Brown to the practice.

Browns is a 6 ft, 218-pound safety with a 4.59 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical.

Brown may not be the flashiest signing ever.

But he adds some needed depth and brings fresh legs to a defense that desperately needs some help.

1. He is 1 of 3 safeties the Browns tried out

Brown isn’t the only safety the Browns were interested in signing.

Last Friday, the team tried out James Wiggins and Bryce Crosby, as well as Brown.

Many Ohioans will recognize Wiggins from his time as a Cincinnatti Bearcat.

He was drafted in the 7th round this year by the Cardinals and spent some time with the chiefs before ultimately becoming an unsigned free agent.

Hailing from Ball State, Crosby went undrafted before signing to the Raiders practice squad.

However, he was cut just four days before trying out for the Browns.

Despite the competition, the Browns decided to sign Mike Brown.

2. This is not his first time playing in Ohio

Browns might be a new face on the Browns.

But it’s not his first time playing football in Ohio.

He spent four collegiate years playing for Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks.

During his final year as a Redhawk, Brown earned 36 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble.

It’s a solid output, especially for a smaller safety, and shows he might have the tenacity to play at a higher level.

Time will tell his new opportunity to accel as a Cleveland Brown.

3. He has bounced around the league

Like most newly signed practice squad players, this is not Brown’s first rodeo.

After initially going undrafted last spring, he signed with the Vikings.

Viking fans hoped he would have an impact on the team, especially considering the team’s lack of safety depth.

However, he would be released around the start of the season.

The second chance came with signing with the Packers.

But they two would release Brown just a few short days after signing him.

Now, with a third chance to play on a practice squad, Brown will try to make an impact on the Browns.

Fans would welcome his contributions with open arms, especially considering the lack of consistent play from Grand Delpit and John Johnson.

While he won’t have an immediate impact, fans could see his value later in the season if the Browns are faced with injuries.

Or just more poor play in the secondary.