Gregg Williams Is Trending With Browns Fans

Is it too early for Cleveland Browns fans to make out their holiday wish lists?

In this case, what is being discussed or “wished for” is a blast from the Browns’ past, and the topic is trending on social media.

YouTuber Michael Killi reached out to Gregg Williams on the Cameo app recently

This is how the “Bring Gregg Williams Back to Cleveland” idea picked up traction.

 

What Was Discussed

Killi asked Williams if he would be open to returning to the Browns as the DC.

Williams, who served as both DC and interim head coach in 2017-2018, did not say no.

He has family that lives in the Cleveland area.

Williams,  the defensive coordinator and secondary coach of the XFL’s DC Defenders, wants to see the Browns succeed.

He wrote:

“The city deserves a hard nosed winner they all can be proud of!  I’m a phone call away & wish everyone the best!  Go Browns!”

Williams signed the message GW/G-Dub.

The city and the fans remember Williams mostly from his appearance in the Hard Knocks series.

 

Do The Browns Need A New DC?

Taking a trip down memory lane with Williams is partly due to the fact that many fans believe the Browns need a new defensive coordinator.

Among other things, Joe Woods can be blamed for wasting valuable years of Myles Garrett‘s career.

Some thought the Browns would replace Woods after several games this season.

The hashtag #FireJoeWoods has been prevalent on social media throughout the season.

It appears Woods is staying put for now so hopefully, he can turn things around in the second half of the season, and this Greg Williams ground swelling of support can simmer down.

 

 

